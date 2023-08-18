Foo Fighters’ guitarist Chris Shiflett shakes things up with ‘Lost at Sea’ solo album and mini tour

ANAHEIM — Though Chris Shiflett gets to rock out on guitar in front of thousands of fans at mega music festivals and sold-out stadiums around the world with the Foo Fighters, he’s equally as excited to bust out a well-worn acoustic guitar and play alt-country and Americana songs inside more intimate clubs.

He’s fortunate, he said, to have a foot in both worlds and though he’s earned a certain level of notoriety, at his core he’s just a huge music fan.

Aside from being in arguably one of the biggest rock bands on the planet, Shiflett, who came up in the punk rock world in bands like No Use for a Name and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, has enjoyed a fulfilling solo career. He’s got three albums under his belt, including the forthcoming “Lost at Sea,” which will be out Oct. 20 via Blue Élan Records. While on a brief break in the Foo Fighters’ busy touring schedule, Shiflett will bring his new music to Belly Up in Solana Beach on Aug. 24, Venice West in Venice on Aug. 25 and Temblor Brewery in Bakersfield on Aug. 26.

“We’ve been playing about four songs off the record live so far, but we should probably get down a couple more,” Shiflett said during a phone interview from his Los Angeles home. “It has been really fun. It’s interesting to play a song nobody’s heard before. If you can get a crowd to react to a song no one has ever heard, it’s like, all right, this could be good.”

So far, he’s peppered in the rippin’ guitar-forward rock track “Black Top White Lines,” which Shiflett wrote with album producer and The Cadillac Three vocalist-guitarist Jaren Johnston and Brothers Osborne songwriter-guitarist John Osborne; the country twang-filled “Dead and Gone” featuring the talents of Charlie Worsham (Dierks Bentley, Old Crow Medicine Show) on dobro and Tom Bukovac (Bob Seger, Willie Nelson) on guitar; as well as and the Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers-influenced, “Overboard.”

While his first two albums, 2017’s “West Coast Town” and 2019’s “Hard Lessons,” lean more heavily on an alt-country sound, “Lost at Sea” is more all over the map sonically, with tunes that could please audiences in both punk rock bars or a boot-scootin’ honky tonks. At the time of our interview, “Damage Control,” which conjures a reggae-island music a la Jimmy Buffett vibe, was Shiflett’s favorite new song.

“I pretty much wrote all the songs during lockdown in 2020-2021, except for ‘Damage Control,’” he said. He actually wrote that song 15 years ago and while on tour with a night off in New York City several years back, he and a friend recorded a version of it in a basement studio. He unearthed the old song while digging through files to create this album and sent the raw recording to Johnston, who insisted it should live on “Lost at Sea.”

“It’s pretty different from the demo, which I will never play anyone because it’s really, really (bad),” he says with a laugh. “But now it’s one of my favorite songs on the whole record. I love what Charlie Worsham played on that, he’s singing and playing acoustic guitar and there’s a banjo track on there that kinda became the hook of the song and I love it.”

On top of his numerous musical projects, Shiflett also has a popular podcast, “Walking the Floor,” on which he interviews famous musicians, writers and athletes about their creative inspirations. He also recently launched a new video podcast series, “Shred with Shifty,” during which he chats with accomplished guitarists like Brad Paisley, Chic’s Nile Rogers, Lindsay Ell and his debut episode featured Rush’s Alex Lifeson.

“I interviewed Mike Campbell for it the other day, which was unbelievable because I had him breaking down a bunch of his guitar parts and it’s one of those things where you’re pinching yourself while it’s happening because you’re going ‘I can’t believe I’m talking to Mike Campbell,’” he said of the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ guitarist, while noting that these podcasts are a bit self-serving because he really wanted to meet and talk to a lot of these people.

“When do you get a chance to sit and talk with these people you love about their craft,” he said. “Honestly, in my line of work, we get to meet people and it blows your mind, but it’s usually at a festival or backstage at a show and rarely do you get a quiet moment with somebody. If Jimmy Page comes to your show, everyone in the building wants to bum-rush him, as you’d expect. It’s not like you get to sit there and pick their brain about guitar tone and so that’s a big reason why I do these shows.”