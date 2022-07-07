Subscribe

Old Crow Medicine Show brings folk Americana sound to Santa Rosa

MICHAEL SHAPIRO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 7, 2022, 10:42AM
Updated 2 hours ago

If you go

Who: Old Crow Medicine Show, Molly Tuttle

When: 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 12

Where: Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa

Tickets: $59 to $75

Information: 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org

Website: crowmedicine.com

More shows: Old Crow Medicine Show also plays San Francisco’s Stern Grove on July 10 and Saratoga’s Mountain Winery on July 13.

Old Crow Medicine Show started playing in 1998 and was soon discovered by bluegrass legend Doc Watson while band members were busking on a street corner in Boone, North Carolina.

Around that time, bandleader Ketch Secor was transforming a forgotten Bob Dylan song fragment into a fiddle-forward anthem called “Wagon Wheel.”

The song, ultimately released in 2004 — about a hitchhiker scuffling through Roanoke and the Cumberland Gap, bound for Raleigh to see his lover — eventually went platinum.

“Our band has always drawn its inspiration from those elemental American places, where water towers profess town names, where the Waffle House and the gas station are the only spots to gather,” Secor said in a news release.

The roving show pulls into Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center on Tuesday, July 12.

“I really am trying to light up the places that are maybe the least seen and put the spotlight on them,” Secor said in a phone interview last week from his studio in Nashville, Tennessee.

“For every place, there’s a song that’s age-old. The names of this land are all songs: Shenandoah, Tennessee and California.”

In music, these names evoke a type of “mystique, and they draw you in, in a kind of courtship with the continent,” he said.

“I’ve been courting the continent for 20-some years now, and I’ve not run out of pillow talk for America.”

Music with a message

In a country ever more divided, Old Crow Medicine Show’s fan base spans the political spectrum.

“In terms of my own political leanings, I am an environmentalist. I believe in people power, and you could call me a progressive dude,” Secor, 44, said.

“But I play the music that is the art form of people who are traditionally allied with fundamentalism and conservative values. I didn’t choose that. Those are the cards I’ve been dealt.”

Old Crow doesn’t shy away from controversial topics on the new album, “Paint This Town,” which came out last April and features several new band members.

It’s a rollicking good time with songs that make listeners want to sing along, but it doesn’t shy away from the darker aspects of the U.S. legacy.

Informed by Secor’s days hitchhiking in coal country, the edgy song “Used to Be a Mountain” speaks to the devastation wrought by strip mining, not just to the environment but to workers as well.

Secor, who grew up in Harrisonburg, Virginia, said in a news release, “I spent about 25 years of my life very close to the region of Appalachia where strip mining occurs, which is really dangerous work and destructive for all living things.”

The Dylan-esque song “Gloryland,” with insistent vocals and plaintive harmonica, laments our unwillingness to care for one another in ever more difficult times.

“New Mississippi Flag” celebrates the 2020 vote to replace the state’s former flag, which had Confederate imagery, with a banner that has “a stripe for Robert Johnson and one for Charlie Pride.”

The art of storytelling

Secor has a knack for telling richly detailed tales with few words. The words he chooses are like “the colors that you pick to paint with,” he said.

The Nashville-based roots band has a knack for bringing to life heartland characters: gamblers and train hoppers, carnival barkers and small-town adolescents seeking a way out.

American stories “just keep on coming. They’re just bubbling up all the time; they’re artesian,” he said. “You just got to be there, like flapjacks, to flip them when they’re ready.”

Secor cited the Grateful Dead as a seminal influence.

Like the Grateful Dead’s late songwriters, Robert Hunter and John Perry Barlow, Secor channels the vast variety of American music, from old-time to rock ’n’ roll and high lonesome to down-home blues.

In addition to Secor on fiddle, harmonica, guitar, banjo and vocals, Old Crow includes bassist Morgan Jahnig and mandolin and keyboard player Cory Younts.

Rounding out the band are drummer Jerry Pentecost, guitarist and Dobro player Mike Harris and guitarist Mason Via.

Building their own studio

After two decades recording in commercial studios, Secor decided the band would build its own space, called Hartland Studio, in Nashville to record “Paint This Town.”

Working in their own studio was “amazing,” he said, but challenging because the building wasn’t finished.

“We used this record to build the studio,” he said. “If you signed up to be in this band, you got handed a paint roller. The album was like the drum key that tightened it all up.”

Secor is propelled by his fascination with authentic American music.

While on tour, he’ll visit thrift stores to search for Depression-era records, old 78s that can inspire 21st-century songs.

Old Crow has won two Grammys and has been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Not bad for a band that once sustained itself by busking on street corners.

Yet Secor’s interests range beyond music.

He’s written a children’s book called “Lorraine: The Girl Who Sang the Storm Away,” exploring the love between a girl, who plays the pennywhistle, and her grandfather.

The book is based on a tale Secor heard from a fellow worker, a Cherokee woman, while cutting tobacco, one of the many jobs Secor picked up early in the band’s career.

Though he projects a persona of hillbilly troubadour, wearing embroidered denim shirts with snaps and dropping the last letter off words (travelin’ rather than traveling), Secor didn’t have a hardscrabble upbringing.

His ancestors amassed a fortune in banking in Ohio before losing much of it in the crash of 1929, according to Rolling Stone.

For high school, Secor won a scholarship to New Hampshire’s elite Phillips Exeter Academy. It was there he learned to play banjo.

After attending Ithaca College in central New York state, Secor and his bandmates moved to Boone, North Carolina, a hub of old-time music along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

“You can’t sing about those things unless you’ve been there,” Secor told Rolling Stone. “We’re college boys from upper-middle-class childhoods. We’re the one-percenters. But we chose to make corn whiskey.”

A boost from a legend

In Boone in 2000, on the corner of Cherry and King streets, they met Doc Watson, after Watson’s daughter heard the band busking and brought her father over.

Old Crow’s song “Doc’s Day” pays tribute to the renowned musician who helped launch the emerging band.

Watson was so impressed he invited Old Crow to MerleFest, an annual celebration of bluegrass and other traditional music in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Named for Watson’s late son, MerleFest attracts some of the country’s top talent and draws tens of thousands of fans.

“We did really poorly at MerleFest,” Secor said in the interview last week. “They didn’t like it. The sound was really bad. There was nobody there. We felt so bad about it.”

But Secor didn’t walk away defeated.

“I said, ‘Well, let’s just busk.’ So we set up our own stage in the corner. And we were the toast of the festival.”

Later that year, the Coen brothers’ revelatory film “O Brother, Where Art Thou” fueled interest in old-time bluegrass music.

But Secor said, “That was the one that got away.”

The band had been busking in New York City and caught the attention of Bob Neuwirth, a songwriter involved in making “O Brother.”

Neuwirth said, “‘Guys, I just want to apologize. (You’re) the perfect band for the project that I finished. But it’s done,’” Secor recalled.

“We always felt bad about that movie, for having missed our shot at it,” Secor said.

“But I think that made us scrappy. A little failure never hurt nobody.”

Finishing Dylan’s song

In the mid-1990s, Secor began writing “Wagon Wheel,” starting with a Bob Dylan remnant known as “Rock Me Mama” that Secor heard on a 1973 bootleg recording.

Dylan had sung a chorus called “Rock Me Mama,” but there were no verses.

Asked how he summoned the audacity to complete a Dylan song, Secor said that years earlier he’d rewritten prayers in church.

He’d changed some words to The Lord’s Prayer “because a lot of them, I didn’t really believe. And some of them I just thought were weird.

“I was already crossing s--t out in the Bible, so Bob was pretty fair fodder.”

Though Dylan and Secor share songwriting credit on “Wagon Wheel,” Dylan has said he learned a similar chorus from Delta blues musician Arthur Crudup.

Crudup, in an album’s liner notes, credits it to Chicago bluesman Big Bill Broonzy.

“Yeah,” Secor said wistfully, “it took about a hundred years for it to be a hit.”

“Wagon Wheel” stands with fabled road songs, such as Tom Waits’ “Ol’ 55” and Little Feat’s “Willin’,” and it’s been played at countless campfires since the early 2000s.

Magic of ‘Wagon Wheel’

When writing the song, Secor sensed it was special. He called it a “blessing” and said it carries a bit of “magic.”

“When you say something’s blessed, it means it’s holy, in the way that four aces is a holy hand,” he said. “I know that when I have a really hot hand, it scares me.”

Asked if the song has ever been an albatross, Secor said, “It’s hard to feel anything other than appreciative of having been able to hold the holy hand, even though it’s mostly stolen and half borrowed, and passed along, too.”

Old Crow’s carnival-themed video of “Wagon Wheel” — filmed at a fairground in Smyrna, Tennessee, with a cameo by singer-songwriter Gillian Welch — has had more than 70 million views on YouTube.

But that pales in comparison to the nearly 360 million views of Darius Rucker’s version of the song.

Secor was happy the song was covered by Rucker, “one of only a handful of African American recording artists” in country music, because “the genesis of the song was African American.”

That “contributes to the kind of the holiness of having a hot hand and passing it along. I’m really appreciative that it was saved” for Rucker, Secor said.

“Somewhere up there, if the Great Spirit cares anything about American popular music, then this was a divine decision.”

Michael Shapiro writes about travel and the performing arts. Contact him via his site: michaelshapiro.net.

