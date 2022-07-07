Old Crow Medicine Show brings folk Americana sound to Santa Rosa

More shows: Old Crow Medicine Show also plays San Francisco’s Stern Grove on July 10 and Saratoga’s Mountain Winery on July 13.

Old Crow Medicine Show started playing in 1998 and was soon discovered by bluegrass legend Doc Watson while band members were busking on a street corner in Boone, North Carolina.

Around that time, bandleader Ketch Secor was transforming a forgotten Bob Dylan song fragment into a fiddle-forward anthem called “Wagon Wheel.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1gX1EP6mG-E">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The song, ultimately released in 2004 — about a hitchhiker scuffling through Roanoke and the Cumberland Gap, bound for Raleigh to see his lover — eventually went platinum.

“Our band has always drawn its inspiration from those elemental American places, where water towers profess town names, where the Waffle House and the gas station are the only spots to gather,” Secor said in a news release.

The roving show pulls into Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center on Tuesday, July 12.

“I really am trying to light up the places that are maybe the least seen and put the spotlight on them,” Secor said in a phone interview last week from his studio in Nashville, Tennessee.

“For every place, there’s a song that’s age-old. The names of this land are all songs: Shenandoah, Tennessee and California.”

In music, these names evoke a type of “mystique, and they draw you in, in a kind of courtship with the continent,” he said.

“I’ve been courting the continent for 20-some years now, and I’ve not run out of pillow talk for America.”

Music with a message

In a country ever more divided, Old Crow Medicine Show’s fan base spans the political spectrum.

“In terms of my own political leanings, I am an environmentalist. I believe in people power, and you could call me a progressive dude,” Secor, 44, said.

“But I play the music that is the art form of people who are traditionally allied with fundamentalism and conservative values. I didn’t choose that. Those are the cards I’ve been dealt.”

Old Crow doesn’t shy away from controversial topics on the new album, “Paint This Town,” which came out last April and features several new band members.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pczbvuUvRlA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

It’s a rollicking good time with songs that make listeners want to sing along, but it doesn’t shy away from the darker aspects of the U.S. legacy.

Informed by Secor’s days hitchhiking in coal country, the edgy song “Used to Be a Mountain” speaks to the devastation wrought by strip mining, not just to the environment but to workers as well.

Secor, who grew up in Harrisonburg, Virginia, said in a news release, “I spent about 25 years of my life very close to the region of Appalachia where strip mining occurs, which is really dangerous work and destructive for all living things.”

The Dylan-esque song “Gloryland,” with insistent vocals and plaintive harmonica, laments our unwillingness to care for one another in ever more difficult times.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PZ_oymdCxQ8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“New Mississippi Flag” celebrates the 2020 vote to replace the state’s former flag, which had Confederate imagery, with a banner that has “a stripe for Robert Johnson and one for Charlie Pride.”

The art of storytelling

Secor has a knack for telling richly detailed tales with few words. The words he chooses are like “the colors that you pick to paint with,” he said.

The Nashville-based roots band has a knack for bringing to life heartland characters: gamblers and train hoppers, carnival barkers and small-town adolescents seeking a way out.

American stories “just keep on coming. They’re just bubbling up all the time; they’re artesian,” he said. “You just got to be there, like flapjacks, to flip them when they’re ready.”

Secor cited the Grateful Dead as a seminal influence.

Like the Grateful Dead’s late songwriters, Robert Hunter and John Perry Barlow, Secor channels the vast variety of American music, from old-time to rock ’n’ roll and high lonesome to down-home blues.

In addition to Secor on fiddle, harmonica, guitar, banjo and vocals, Old Crow includes bassist Morgan Jahnig and mandolin and keyboard player Cory Younts.

Rounding out the band are drummer Jerry Pentecost, guitarist and Dobro player Mike Harris and guitarist Mason Via.

Building their own studio

After two decades recording in commercial studios, Secor decided the band would build its own space, called Hartland Studio, in Nashville to record “Paint This Town.”

Working in their own studio was “amazing,” he said, but challenging because the building wasn’t finished.

“We used this record to build the studio,” he said. “If you signed up to be in this band, you got handed a paint roller. The album was like the drum key that tightened it all up.”