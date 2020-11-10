Former ’Bachelorette’ contestant John Graham gets engaged on the Sonoma Coast

Former “Bachelorette” contestant John Graham proposed to his girlfriend on the Sonoma Coast over the weekend.

Graham, who was featured on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette,” became engaged to Brittni Nowell on Sunday. He announced the engagement in an Instagram post that showcased her ring and the scenery on the coast where he proposed.

“I proposed along the Sonoma coast. I was so nervous when I got down on one knee,” Graham wrote on Instagram. “I’m pretty sure I blacked out in the moment, but then she pulled me up and wouldn’t let go of me.”

Nicknamed “Venmo John,” Graham was eliminated during Week 5 of “The Bachelorette” in 2018. He joined the show “Bachelor in Paradise” later that year.

Graham and Nowell’s relationship became public in February 2019 after he posted a photo of the couple together.