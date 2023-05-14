Frankie Valli, nearing 90, to launch Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS — Nearing age 90, Frankie Valli is a Las Vegas resident headliner.

The Four Seasons legend has signed on for 14 performances at Westgate’s International Theater, opening Oct. 26-27 and continuing Jan 12-14, April 4-6, July 4-6 and Oct. 24-26 (tickets for the Danny Zelisko-produced show are on sale 7 a.m. PT Monday at Ticketmaster.com).

Valli turned 89 on May 3. He most recently sold out two shows at the International in March. Valli is performing in an iconic Vegas theater, home of Elvis Presley’s famous headlining run and also performances by Liberace, Wayne Newton and (currently) Barry Manilow, who is set to eclipse Presley’s record of 636 shows in the room this September.

Valli says, “We’re here to play what people expect to hear.” His previous set lists are peppered with such classics as “Let’s Hang On,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Who Loves You,” “December, 1963 (Oh What a Night),” and a medley of “Sherry,” “”Walk Like A Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Bye, Bye, Baby (Baby Goodbye).” Valli also sings the theme from “Grease” and the soaring “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.”

Valli still relishes performing. He was moved by the crowd’s enthusiastic response in his March shows.

“It was very surprising that we did as well as we did,” Valli said during a chat Thursday on the International Theater stage. “I’ve seen Vegas shows over and over again. Not a lot of standing ovations. We must have had 10. It was spectacular.”