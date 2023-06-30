Some 3,000 people are expected to attend the free 11th annual Guelaguetza Festival, running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2, in Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square.

The daylong event opens with a parade around the square at 11 a.m. and will feature some 250 performers throughout the day.

Guelaguetza is an indigenous cultural event held annually in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico. Since its introduction more than a decade ago in Santa Rosa, the celebration has showcased Oaxacan culture.

The local event is an extension of an indigenous Oaxacan celebration with pre-Hispanic origins. The word “guelaguetza” is derived from the Zapotec word meaning offering or fulfillment.

Oaxacans in Sonoma County celebrate similarly with dancers from across the state, artisanal vendors and Oaxacan food such as mole and mezcal.

The festival offers an opportunity to see work by Oaxacan artisans, including textiles and artwork featuring intricate designs and symbols.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.