The best San Francisco music weekend begins Friday, as Hardly Strictly Bluegrass kicks off in Golden Gate Park.

The three-day festival features more than 70 bands on six stages, with well-known musicians such as Emmylou Harris, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Jason Isbell and Rickie Lee Jones, plus many you may not have heard but who might become your new favorites.

And it’s entirely free.

Festivalgoers will fill meadows just east of the park’s Polo Field, sip wine and picnic under the Monterey pine, cypress and eucalyptus trees. In a way, the venue is the headliner: There are no advertising banners and no big screens, just like back in the 1960s when the park hosted free concerts by the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane.

Founded by San Francisco investment banker Warren Hellman, who loved down-home music, the festival launched in 2001 as Strictly Bluegrass. Two years later, it rebranded as Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and opened to all forms of roots and Americana music.

Hellman died in 2011, but he had set up funding through the Hellman Foundation so the festival could continue, his enduring gift to the Bay Area and beyond.

After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned last year to appreciative crowds.

“Last year was kind of cathartic; people were just so longing for it,” said Chris Porter, who books the musicians for the weekend. “It was so great to be back in the park. It’s always a great vibe.”

San Francisco’s Chuck Prophet, who first performed at the festival in 2002 and has appeared five times since then, hosted a Hardly Strictly festival online during the pandemic.

He’s grateful to Hellman, who he said “had been interested in the banjo and bluegrass music, so he threw a picnic where people could sit on a blanket in a meadow and wear a floppy hat and listen to people like Hazel Dickens,” a bluegrass pioneer.

Dickens died in 2011, but the festival continues to feature “people that have been preaching the international gospel of bluegrass music, people like Laurie Lewis, who we kind of take for granted,” Prophet said.

“I think another thing that’s been great is that Warren’s grandchildren have embraced this music, having grown up with it,” he added.

Olivia Wolf, who grew up in San Francisco and is Hellman’s granddaughter, is making her debut at the festival this year.

She came of age with Hardly Strictly and met Harris and other legends when she was a kid. She later designed posters for the festival.

Wolf said she feels “really blessed” to have grown up listening to “OBs” (original banjo players) such as Earl Scruggs and Ralph Stanley, and to be following them onto the Hardly Strictly stage.

“It’s interesting being from San Francisco that somehow my soul was attracted to this sort of mountain sound,” she said. “I would not say that I play bluegrass music, but it’s definitely bluegrass-influenced.”

If you’re thinking Wolf got a coveted slot at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass because of her pedigree, think again. “She’s a great Americana act, great vocals and a great songwriter,” Porter said.

Wolf said she’s “all in” and that music is her full-time gig. “This is what I was put on Earth to do.”

The stage array has changed a bit this year. The Arrow stage is back, though in a new location, and the Porch and Bandwagon stages are gone.

A new stage called Horseshoe Hill will serve as an intimate setting for acoustic acts and special events, Porter said.

On Saturday, Horseshoe will host local poets, including San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin, in a reading curated by City Lights Bookstore.

On Sunday, it will feature a tribute to legendary bluegrass singer and guitar player Doc Watson, who would have marked his 100th birthday this year.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass When: 1 - 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct 2 Where: Hellman Hollow and Lindley and Marx meadows, Golden Gate Park, San Francisco Cost: Free Parking: Parking is difficult, so leave time to find a spot on city streets or park some distance away and walk, take public transit or use a ride-share service to reach the park. Getting in: The festival area is fenced, so allow time to enter. See-through backpacks are recommended; other packs have been allowed but are searched. No large coolers allowed. See Hardly Strictly Bluegrass site for details. Food and drink: Lots of food trucks will be on site selling savory dishes. You can bring in your own food, beer and wine, but not hard alcohol. For a map, daily music schedules and festival info: hardlystrictlybluegrass.com Other tips: The festival draws an estimated 750,000 people over three days. Friday is the least crowded, but even on weekend afternoons when attendance is peaking, the festival is navigable as it’s spread among six stages.

Horseshoe Hill opens at 1 p.m. Friday with a reading by Rickie Lee Jones from her book, “Last Chance Texaco: Chronicles of an American Troubadour.” The 2021 autobiography documents her life, including her 1979 breakthrough hit, “Chuck E’s in Love,” and her relationship with Tom Waits.