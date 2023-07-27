What: Frida Fest, with art and activities inspired by Frida Kahlo, plus music, food and a Frida Kahlo lookalike contest

Frida Kahlo, the Mexican artist known for her colorful, surreal self-portraits and whose international cult-like following has grown in recent years, will be celebrated at a new event for Sonoma County — the Frida Fest — Sunday at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa.

The free festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. comes from Sueños Market, which aims to bring together art, culture and small businesses. It’s part of VIDA Cultural Arts, a nonprofit that supports contributions to arts, culture and community by Latinos.

Frida Fest will highlight the resiliency, art and life of Kahlo, whose birth and death both happened in July, said Angie Sanchez, founder of VIDA Cultural Arts.

Visitors can expect Kahlo-themed activities including a children’s painting station, a ticketed two-hour painting class hosted by It’s A Vibe Paint Party and a photo opportunity at an art installation inspired by Kahlo’s longtime Mexico City home, Casa Azul. An artist also will lead an interactive painting project, and a mariachi band and a DJ will provide music.

“We have about 45 vendors, anything from jewelry to Frida-inspired pillows, art, candles — a little bit of everything,” Sanchez said.

Mexican food such as tacos, churros and agua frescas will be available to purchase, and a Cantina Garden will have mimosas, beer and wine for sale, she said.

What might be the most fun, however, will be the Frida Kahlo lookalike contest, with categories for adults (ages 18 and older), teens (ages 10-17) and children (ages 2-9). One grand-prize winner will take home $100, Sanchez said.

She encourages visitors to bring a blanket or folding chairs to stay for the duration of the event.

“I’ve had to travel out of town to attend any type of Frida event or Frida market, all the way to San Jose or Sacramento. So I was just like, ‘We need our own, for our community,’” Sanchez said.

