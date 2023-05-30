Listeners of Sonoma County country music radio station KFGY Froggy 92.9 may have noticed a popular voice missing from the airwaves Tuesday morning, as Tanner Chambers, co-host of “Amber and Tanner in the Morning” has left the station after four years.

Chambers announced the move on Froggy’s Facebook page May 24. His last on-air appearance was Friday.

“Tanner was presented with an opportunity in another state to take another step in his career,” said Jim Murphy, vice president of programming and operations for station owner Amaturo Sonoma Media Group.

Chambers’ new destination has not been announced publicly.

Hey! It’s Tanner here. Yesterday, we let you know that we had an announcement, and here it is. I have a VERY big life... Posted by Froggy 92.9 on Wednesday, May 24, 2023

In the Facebook post announcing his departure, Chambers wrote, “I was 22 years old when I walked into the Froggy studio for the first time. It’s wild to reflect on old photos and memories and to witness how much I have grown, changed and expanded my life in this short amount of time.”

“Amber and Tanner in the Morning,“ co-hosted by Amber Henderson, recently celebrated its fourth anniversary. The show, which airs weekdays from 5 to 10 a.m., has been rebranded as ”Mornings with Amber.“

When Chambers and Henderson joined Froggy in 2019, they took over for another long-running, popular morning program, “Mornings with Rob and Joss.”

Chambers and Henderson quickly proved to be a hit with the Froggy audience, according to Murphy.

“Tanner is a great guy,” Murphy said. “He came here relatively early in his career, and he blossomed and matured, took on added responsibilities. He was a terrific team member, and he will be missed,” Murphy said.

In addition to the morning show, Chambers served as assistant digital program director for Amaturo Sonoma Media Group and appeared on air as the afternoon personality for KHTH-FM, Top-40 Hot 101.7. Chambers also hosted the countdown show “Tanner’s Ten Mix” on Froggy 92.9, where he selected a theme, then curated the top 10 country songs for that theme.

In his Facebook post, Chambers shared his appreciation for Henderson and the fans of the show, writing, “Thank you so much for allowing me to be a part of your life for the past 1,502 days (yes, I counted). Sonoma County will always hold an incredibly special place in my heart.”

Stream Froggy 92.9 at froggy929.com.