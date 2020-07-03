From Broadway to Disney+, 'Hamilton' speaks brilliantly to a time of fear and protest
As the Revolutionary War nears its climax in "Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda's great American barnstormer of a musical, Gen. George Washington orders a hotheaded young aide to return home and cool his heels. Fiercely ambitious and eager to command troops of his own, Alexander Hamilton — still years away from becoming the first Treasury secretary or co-authoring the Federalist Papers — is disappointed by this forced respite from duty. It falls to his wife, Elizabeth, who is pregnant with their first child, to offer some clarity and perspective in song: "Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now."
Of all the dazzlingly articulated sentiments in "Hamilton," few may sound more incongruous right now than that one — or, paradoxically, more fitting. To be a living, thinking American in 2020, during a health crisis that has claimed thousands of lives and may claim many more, is to experience a strange commingling of relief, horror and guilt. To see a nation protesting (again) the destruction and oppression of Black lives is to be flooded with disorienting bursts of despair and hope. We live in a contradictory moment, and "Hamilton" — a joyous synthesis of popular culture and people's history, a utopian vision of equality set in profoundly unequal times — is nothing if not animated by its own contradictions.
That remains entirely apparent in this straightforward, stirring visual record of the original Broadway production, which was filmed over two June 2016 performances directed (for stage and screen) by the multitasking Thomas Kail. For those of us who have never seen the stage show, and have compensated by spending many happy hours with the soundtrack, it's a particular pleasure to be figuratively ushered into the live Richard Rodgers Theater audience, whose applause you often hear and whose presence you sometimes glimpse in passing. Unaltered from that initial staging, apart from some seamless editing (by Jonah Moran) and the silencing of a few family-unfriendly expletives, this filmed "Hamilton" is somehow both a four-year-old time capsule and a timely encounter with the present.
Disney, which acquired the film earlier this year, had originally planned an October 2021 theatrical release. But when theaters closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to make "Hamilton" available for streaming on Disney+ more than a year early — just in time for a July 4 holiday under quarantine and, less expectedly, for our latest convulsive nationwide referendum on systemic racism and authoritarian violence. The best of timing, or the best of timing? It's hard to imagine a more receptive backdrop for a drama that ingeniously recasts the Founding Fathers as people of color, placing America's oft-repeated "nation of immigrants" rhetoric into the most literal terms imaginable. Nor can I think of a better moment for a musical that reminds us anew that the language of hip-hop is a language of protest.
None of which is meant to suggest that this is "the film we need right now," or to burden "Hamilton" with messianic claims that the show — a celebration of a once-unsung hero and a pointed reminder of the limitations of heroism — would never make for itself. Reviewing the touring production at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in 2017, my Times colleague Charles McNulty noted that "its embodiment of pluralism and diversity will touch anyone who longs to see America live up to its ideals," and the same holds true of this filmed version. Miranda's rap-sodic historical epic may not save the soul of a battered republic, but its consolations are real, its pleasures revivifying, its emotional force galvanic. Arriving at a moment of intensifying darkness, it shines a light that is both warm and persistent.
This is a work that understands the improbability of its own existence and success — and assuredly shrugs it off, much as the low-born, high-minded Hamilton must have had to do at some point. The entire story is framed as an answer to the question slyly posed at the outset: "How does a bastard, orphan, son of a whore / and a Scotsman, dropped in the middle of a forgotten spot / in the Caribbean by providence, impoverished / in squalor, grow up to be a hero and a scholar?"
Those are the words of Aaron Burr ( the splendid Leslie Odom Jr., winner of one of the show's 11 Tony awards), the coolly calculating politico and future vice president who will emerge as Hamilton's chief rival and fire the fatal shot in their famous duel. But not, of course, until after he spends years bearing frustrated witness to Hamilton's prodigious rise from poverty and illegitimacy to achieve lasting fame and influence as a military strategist, constitutional defender and economic mastermind.