From the Netherlands with love: Gayle Skidmore in Santa Rosa

Where: The Toad in the Hole Pub, 116 Fifth St., Santa Rosa

What: The Minor Birds and Gayle Skidmore live in concert

Ask former San Diego singer and songwriter Gayle Skidmore why she now lives and records in the Netherlands, and she has a very simple and direct answer:

“I married a Dutch man.”

Since settling in the Netherlands five years ago, Skidmore has continued the music career she started in the United States. Late last month, she issued a new piano album titled “Hiraethean Echoes,” recorded at the Wisseloord Studios in the Netherlands.

“I won free studio time in a contest,” she explained. “The title is from a Welsh word meaning a longing for a place you can’t return to.”

She discovered the word "hiraeth" while researching her Welsh heritage during the pandemic and sheltering in place last year. During the virus-induced hiatus from in-person performing, she also kept busy by playing and streaming a new song every week on the Patreon online platform, and she’s not slowing down now.

“I have a lot more music coming out,” Skidmore said. “I’ll be putting out more music in the next few weeks.”

But you don’t have to wait for that. Skidmore will perform at a free three-hour show Saturday at the Toad in the Hole in Santa Rosa, alternating 30-minute sets with Chelsea Wilde, who bills herself as “Minor Birds.” Both are classically trained pianists and multi-instrumentalists.

“I’m touring with Chelsea,” Skidmore said. “We back each other up.”

Skidmore is on a 20-show tour with her music and a self-illustrated limited art print accompanied by a download of her latest self-produced single, “All My Life,” available at Bandcamp.

In 2010, Skidmore released her first full-length album accompanied by an adult coloring book, which became her trademark. Her second full-length album, “Sleeping Bear” in 2014, also came with a coloring book. All of Skidmore’s coloring books consist of a piece of art for each song, created by Skidmore herself, and the lyrics to the song. Her latest full-length album is 2017’s “The Golden West.”

Skidmore sidesteps valid opportunities to brag about herself. She plays a total of 25 musical instruments, but when asked about it, she was modest.

“A lot of instruments are so similar, it seems pretentious to count them,” she demurred.

She has written between 2,500 and 2,600 songs, but she had an early start, she pointed out.

“I have a recording of me making up a song when I was 3 years old,” Skidmore said. “I started writing at 7 or 8.”

Skidmore first performed in local coffee houses in San Diego when she was 14 years old. She later studied theology in San Diego and at Oxford University. While studying at Oxford, she traveled and played live venues in several countries in Europe.

“I lived in England,” she recalled, “so I love all things English, but I am interested in all music.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.