July 4 fireworks extravaganza returns to Green Music Center

Tickets: $30-$60, with lawn tickets half price for kids age 12 and younger. Indoor and outdoor seating options are available. Indoor attendees will have time to relocate outside before the fireworks start.

When: Monday, July 4. Show starts at 7:30 p.m., with the fireworks display as the concert finale at about 9:40 p.m. Kid Zone opens at 4:30 p.m.

What: Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular with the Santa Rosa Symphony and the Transcendence Theatre Company

The tradition of July Fourth celebrations in Sonoma County started long before the Green Music Center opened in 2012. But since 2013, the center has been home to one of Sonoma County’s biggest Independence Day parties.

That tradition was interrupted in 2020 and 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic. This July Fourth, it’s coming back, complete with a fireworks display and a live concert, and hopes are high.

“It’s our best-attended event every year,” said Jacob Yarrow, executive director of the center. “It’s a great time for the audience, and it pulls together a lot of great artists from the area.”

Once again, the Santa Rosa Symphony will perform, conducted by Michael Berkowitz, with singers and dancers from the Transcendence Theatre Company.

For Berkowitz, 73, who is planning to retire after this year’s Symphony Pops season at the Luther Burbank Center, this July Fourth concert with the symphony at Green Music Center appears to be his last.

“I love working out at Green Music Center. I am sorry we lost a couple years there, and I look forward to coming back this year. But I think it will be my last Fourth of July there,” Berkowitz said from his home in New York.

His career started in his late teens, and he has conducted for Marvin Hamlisch, Roberta Flack, Maureen McGovern, Michael Feinstein and Sarah Brightman. He also is featured on recordings with Steve Lawrence, Plácido Domingo and Linda Eder.

“I know people stay in these jobs for many years, but I think it’s a good time for me to stop getting on airplanes and start getting on cruise ships,” he added.

On July 4, you can expect some of the traditional standards, such as John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” and the “Armed Forces Medley,” combining the anthems of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.

You’ll also hear Morton Gould’s “American Salute,” based on the traditional song “When Johnny Comes Marching Home,” and “Seventy-Six Trombones” from the Broadway classic “The Music Man.”

“We’re going to have a lot of fun songs,” Berkowitz said. There will 25 in all. Singers and dancers from the Sonoma-based Transcendence Theatre Company will perform some pop classics during the concert as well.

“We have a lot of good stuff: ‘Dancin’ in the Street,’ ‘Bridge over Troubled Water’ (and) the Janis Joplin version of ‘Summertime,’” said Matt Smart, music director for Transcendence, who also will play piano at the event.

While the Transcendence troupe is backed by its own experienced band at its “Broadway Under the Stars” concerts in Jack London State Historic Park, the July Fourth shows with the Santa Rosa Symphony offer something a bit different.

“Any time performers or actors have a chance to work with a full orchestra, it’s a whole different experience,” Smart said.

For the public, part of the July 4 event will be the Kids Zone play area that opens at 4:30 p.m. with carnival games, bounce houses and face painting, plus food and music.

“It’s an event that works for all ages,” Yarrow said. “I think July 4 is an important time to pull people together, and we will be excited to welcome everybody back.”

