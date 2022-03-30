‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series ‘House of the Dragon’ to premiere in August

It’s almost time to get fired up for “The House of the Dragon.”

The “Game of Thrones” prequel series, based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” will premiere Aug. 21 on HBO, the network announced Wednesday.

“House of the Dragon” is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and focuses on House Targaryen, ancestors of Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen character.

The series stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno.

Martin announced in February that production on the first season had wrapped.

“I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them,” he wrote in a blog on his personal website. “Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, color timing, score, all the post production work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do.”

HBO chief Casey Bloys previously told Variety that “it’s probably a pretty good bet” there will be more than one season of “House of the Dragon.”