Gator Nation band collaborates on children’s book, song

From ‘Platypus PIcnic’ If you go down to the billobong looking for a place to dance, the platypus picnic’s where you’ll find everybody in their dancin’ pants. They’ve got saxophones, accordions, hurdy-gurdies and a slide trombone. The rainbow children love to dance as the platypus sing this song, and they sing ... “Play that rock ’n’ roll, play that zydeco, play that hip-hop sound so we can all dance around.“ And they sing, “Play a symphony, jazz fiddle with a salsa beat. Come on down so we can meet at the platypus picnic, and we’ll get to know you.“

How does a traveling band go on the road during the pandemic? It doesn’t. It can either go online or try some other route. The longtime Sonoma County band Gator Nation found another way, by putting out a book.

“In other times, the band travels the USA and Canada,” said Gator Nation lead singer and saxophonist David Sydney Scott, 81, of Santa Rosa. “We are on hold for the moment but ready to go.”

In the meantime, you can hear the band by getting a copy of their children’s book “Platypus Picnic” and downloading the free app inside. Aimed to appeal to kids of all backgrounds and races, the song salutes “the rainbow children” of the world.

The book includes the lyrics and music for the tune, written by Scott and illustrated by Folsom artist Teresa Hatton.

The book went on sale on Amazon last year for $14.25 a copy. It’s available at Copperfield’s Bookstores in Sonoma County, through Etsy (etsy.me/36Bp9Km) and on Amazon.

“Platypus Picnic” introduces kids to both the animals and musical instruments of Australia, where Scott was born.

In the story, bandicoots, koalas, kangaroos, wallabys and wombats play everything from the didjeridu to the hurdy-gurdy.

But Scott’s own musical tastes go far beyond the unique instruments of his native country.

He began studying the saxophone when he was 10 years old. He started working professionally at age 17 in a hit rock ’n’ roll band, The Leemen, and ventured into other musical styles.

“As a young man in Australia, I was inspired by Louis Armstrong,” he said.

At age 18, Scott boarded a ship to French-speaking New Caledonia in the Southwest Pacific, east of Australia, working as a jazz musician. He played jazz in Japan and Hong Kong and settled for 10 years in Tahiti, playing island music, jazz and rock and becoming fluent in French.

He came to Sonoma County in 1989, and the next year he joined Gator Nation, then known as Gator Beat and led by Richie Domingue, playing Cajun, zydeco and New Orleans-style music.

Scott has been in the band ever since. He also performs with The Dorian Mode and his own group, the Collaboration Jazz Band.

The musical transition to French-influenced Cajun and zydeco music was easy, Scott said.

“I spoke French already from New Caledonia,” he recalled.

Two decades ago, Scott started writing songs for a musical play he calls “The Brilliant Adventures of Sydney Platypus,” including a song featured in the “Platypus Picnic” book.

The full musical was produced only once, at the Stuart Preparatory School in Santa Rosa. The show was sponsored by Willard Blackwell, Scott’s bandmate from Gator Nation, whose daughter attended the school.

Scott hopes to give other songs from the show the children’s book treatment in the future.

And when the coronavirus threat eases and touring resumes, Gator Nation will be on the road again, but “Platypus Picnic” will not be forgotten.

“When we travel, we also play this song in concerts at schools,” Scott said.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.