Rock fans will get a big show for $25 to $30 Sunday when German guitar star Uli Jon Roth comes to Santa Rosa’s Flamingo Resort with a multimedia production that runs more than three hours.

“This is two completely different shows in one evening,” said Roth by phone from England, where he lives now. “For the first part, I’ll be alone onstage with a screen. After intermission, I’ll have a full band set of my earlier rock material. A lot of the audience enjoys the old stuff but to me, it’s a thrill to play new stuff. It’s not necessarily rock.”

The first half of the concert will feature a wide range of new and old pieces written by Roth, plus excerpts from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” and Roth’s “Metamorphosis Concerto.”

It will also include a brief TED Talk by Roth, introducing his new book “In Search of the Alpha Law.”

The second part of the concert accompanies the worldwide vinyl re-release of all three albums he recorded with his own band, Electric Sun: “Earthquake,” from 1979; “Fire Wind,” 1981; and “Beyond the Astral Skies,” 1985.

Roth, 69, is known for his work in the mid-1970s with the hard rock band Scorpions. His five albums with that group also will be re-released and some of that material will be featured in the latter half of the show.

Roth formed a band called Dawn Road in the early 1970s.

When guitarist Michael Schenker left the Scorpions to join UFO in 1973, the two remaining Scorpions, members Rudolf Schenker and Klaus Meine, joined the four members of Dawn Road. The new lineup decided to use the name Scorpions rather than the less-well-known Dawn Road.

Roth has long since become the star of his own show.

“I had scheduled a North American tour in 2020, before COVID, but of course, that was shut down,” Roth explained.

Roth is also noted for his Sky Guitars, which are able to emulate the high notes of a violin. Roth first commissioned construction of his custom guitars, with additional frets, from luthier Andreas Demetriou in the 1980s.

Roth’s 2024 tour, “Interstellar Sky Guitar,” opened April 2 in Mesa, Arizona, and concludes May 18 in Houston, including some Canadian dates along the way.

“I’ve been playing guitar for some 55 years. My audience has changed and grown,” he added. “There are some stalwarts who have been coming to see me since my first American tour in 1985. Sometimes, they bring their kids. I enjoy every face that shows up.”

