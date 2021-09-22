Get lost again in Petaluma’s famous Corn Maze

HOURS : Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Final admission to the maze is 30 minutes before closing.

This is it, folks. We can finally say goodbye to the sweaty glow of summer and welcome the flattering pink blush of autumn. Rich brown, burnt orange, and crimson red hues are beginning to fill the Petaluma parks and line the streets, complimenting the white and orange pumpkins soon-to-be-sitting perched on doorsteps.

Yes, fall has officially arrived.

With it comes a whole list of traditions, from binge-watching scary movies, drinking pumpkin spice lattes, and carving pumpkins, to the opening, this Friday, Sept. 24, of the 29th annual Petaluma Pumpkin Patch and Amazing Corn Maze.

Petaluma’s Jim Groverman has kept up the tradition to offer the North Bay’s increasingly urban and suburban population a chance to revel in the beauty of autumn by getting lost in his four-acre corn maze. Or by picking the perfect pumpkin, climbing over hay bales and rummaging through bins of grotesquely shaped gourds.

Whereas several local industries were affected by the pandemic, Groverman explained last week that the “agrotourism” and “agro-tainment” industries didn’t see much of a change.

“We had roughly the same amount of people visiting the maze and the patch last year as we did the years before that,” he said. “I think people are just happy to get out and enjoy the holiday spirit that comes with fall. A lot of town people are looking for something to do on weekends, a place to take their kids so they can run around in the country. We are offering them that opportunity.”

As a farmer, Groverman is accustomed to unforeseen, sudden changes. There have been years when he has had to keep the ever-popular maze closed for 17 of its 35 scheduled days because of the rains. Last year, he implemented a number of COVID-19 precautions, from requiring masks to be worn on the property to creating a special food court area where food and drink must be consumed.

This year, mask are strongly suggested, adhering to county guidelines while offering a fun environment where everyone feels safe and looked after. After all, getting seriously lost in Groverman’s corn maze should really be the only concern visitors have when coming to the Pumpkin Patch.

Groverman designs a new corn maze in his head every year, then it takes him four to five days to plant the corn. The maze requires more than 150,000 corn seeds, which grow stalks 9 to11 feet tall. The corn is later used to as silage to feed dairy cows.

With only one way out of the maze, it takes visitors at least 45 minutes to find their way through. The maze’s basic concept is four spokes with six trails each.

“As a rule, I generally don’t go through the maze myself once the corn has grown,” Groverman said. “There is no set pattern. That’s what keeps it interesting and challenging. People keep coming back because it’s different every year.”

The corn maze isn’t just an October phenomenon. As Sonoma County’s most popular roadside attraction, the rise and fall of the corn is monitored by several passersby on Highway 101 beginning in late August and all through September.

Just like his pumpkins and corn, Groverman is a Sonoma County native, and a fourth-generation farmer. He spent his childhood and teen years at the family ranch, raising pheasants and parakeets, planting pumpkins and shallots, and at 9 years old was already milking his own cow and making homemade ice cream.

“Having grown up on a farm, I took for granted the more rural lifestyle I led,” said Groverman. “Kids these days can’t even tell the difference between a goat and a sheep. I want to bring back the days where kids spent time outdoors and knew about the animals around them.”

Although he has several business ventures, at his heart, Groverman is a farmer and would rather be farming than putting together events. However, he wants people to be able to experience what Sonoma County has always been about: farming and a more rural lifestyle at a slower pace. The corn maze has also been used for school group tours, by corporations for employee team-building maneuvers and for October weddings.

The 15-acre farm is tended to by Groverman and a couple of other farm workers. During the harvesting season, Groverman hires more help. Although business peaks in the fall for him, Groverman enjoys the winter a lot more when things calm down at the farm and he can relax. He often tells his friends that he only survives during the fall because he has learned how to sleep fast.

“I know I’m doing something right when people come up to me and tell me that they used to visit the maze and the patch with their parents and are now visiting with their children,” Groverman said. “This aspect of farming and the rural life have become a generational event which is what I wanted.”