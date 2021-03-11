Giant sculpture showcased outdoors at di Rosa art center

If you’re driving on Highway 12 through Napa Valley’s Carneros wine region, don’t be shocked to see a 30-foot-tall, 9,000-pound red shape on the hillside.

It’s the 1987 painted steel sculpture “For Veronica,” created by famed sculptor Mark di Suvero, who has long been based in New York but also lives in Petaluma and still has a studio there.

After more than 25 years in the sculpture garden of the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, out of sight from the highway, the sculpture has been moved to a prominent spot on the hillside at the front of the 217-acre property. Now the sculpture can be seen from every direction.

The new location of the piece is the one originally planned in 1993 by di Suvero and the late Rene di Rosa, art collector and the center’s founder, but the county didn’t approve that site at the time.

Later attempts were made to move the sculpture to the front of the property, but the estimated cost to relocate it was prohibitive.

Unfortunately, di Rosa did not live to see the move completed. He died in 2010 at age 91.

Last summer, the center’s new executive director, Kate Eilertsen, called on her friend di Suvero for help. The artist supported the project and committed his staff to assist in moving the massive sculpture.

“The di Suvero move has been a long time coming. When Rene and Mark first talked about this sculpture, they both wanted it to be where it is finally landing, and we at di Rosa cannot be more thrilled,” Eilertsen said.

The move was finally accomplished through the efforts of volunteers, led by local wine maker, developer and art lover Michael Muscardini. It was aided by donations from engineers, crane operators, concrete contractors and approval from the Napa County building permit office. The cost of the move was not disclosed.

“It will announce to everyone that we are not another winery but a thriving art center. And it is just the beginning of many things happening at di Rosa these days,” Eilertsen said.

The center will open an exhibition titled “The Incorrect Museum: Vignettes from the di Rosa Collection” on April 17. It will open to the public with COVID-19 protocols and also will be displayed online. For more information, visit dirosaart.org/the-incorrect-museum-vignettes-from-the-di-rosa-collection/

Sculptures by di Suvero have been displayed in museums and outdoor public settings around the world. In 2010, he received the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama and from 2013 to 2014, SFMOMA installed eight monumental di Suvero sculptures along Chrissy Field.

