Every “Peanuts” fan knows that Charlie Brown was not the most successful baseball pitcher ever to take the mound, but the national pastime and the classic comic strip have been linked for a long time.

This Friday is “Peanuts Night” at the San Francisco Giants game against the Texas Rangers starting at 7:15 p.m. in San Francisco’s Oracle Park.

A special event ticket, which can range in price from $23 to $100, depending on where you want to sit, includes a limited-edition “Peanuts Night” hat, said Faham Zakariaei, senior director of promotions and special events marketing for the Giants.

The hat is patterned after Charlie’s Brown favorite shirt, with a black zigzag on a yellow background.

Also, there is something the team bills as “Peanuts-themed entertainment,” referencing scoreboard animations during half-inning breaks.

Those lucky enough to already have a Peanuts VIP Experience ticket, now sold out, will also get a limited-edition Lucy bobblehead and complimentary food and beverage during the pregame event in Triples Alley.

And the VIPs can attend a panel discussion featuring Duncan Watson, the voice of Charlie Brown in “Peanuts” animated TV specials from 1975 to 1977, and Melanie Kohn, the voice of Lucy from 1974 to 1977.

The Giants have presented “Peanuts”-related events at their games since 2005, Zakariaei said.

For the “Peanuts” events, the Giants collaborate with Peanuts Worldwide in New York City, which manages the “Peanuts” comic strip, DVDs and television shows, he added.

“For years, we’ve also worked directly with Craig Schulz and the Schulz family,” Zakariaei said.

Craig Schulz of Santa Rosa is the youngest son of the late “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles “Sparky” Schulz.

Charles Schulz, who moved to Sonoma County in 1958, died of colon cancer Feb. 12, 2000, in Santa Rosa at age 77. By the time of his death, he had written and drawn the "Peanuts" comic strip for nearly 50 years.

The “Peanuts” tie-ins with baseball teams aren’t limited to San Francisco.

The San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies, and St. Louis Cardinals will also have Peanuts-themed games planned this season – each with a different Peanuts promotional item, said Melissa Menta, senior vice president for marketing and communications for Peanuts Worldwide.

The "Peanuts" comic strip debuted in 1950 and garnered hundreds of millions of readers worldwide and in the 1960s spawned television specials, books and a Broadway show.

At its height, the "Peanuts" strip ran in as many as 2,800 newspapers, and reprints still run in about 2,000 papers, including The Press Democrat.

