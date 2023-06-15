Glenda Jackson, Oscar-winning actor turned politician, dies at 87

Glenda Jackson, the two-time Oscar winner who renounced a successful film and stage career in her 50s to become a member of the British Parliament, then returned to the stage at 80 as the title character in “King Lear,” died Thursday at her home in Blackheath, London. She was 87.

Her death was confirmed by Lionel Larner, her longtime agent, who said it came after a brief illness and only weeks after she had finished filming a new movie alongside Michael Caine.

On both stage and screen, Jackson demonstrated that passion, pain, humor, anger, affection and much else were within her range. “I like to take risks,” she told The New York Times in 1971, “and I want those risks to be larger than the confines of a structure that’s simply meant to entertain.”

By then she had won both acclaim and notoriety for performances in which she had bared herself, physically as well as emotionally, notably as a ferocious Charlotte Corday in Peter Brook’s production of Peter Weiss’ “Marat/Sade,” and as Tchaikovsky’s tormented wife in Ken Russell’s film “The Music Lovers.”

And she had won her first best-actress Oscar, for playing the wayward Gudrun Brangwen in Russell’s “Women in Love” (1969), an adaptation of the D.H. Lawrence novel. Her second was for her portrayal of the cool divorcée Vickie Allessio in “A Touch of Class” (1973).

Jackson pivoted to politics in 1992 and was elected to Parliament representing the London constituency of Hampstead and Highgate for the Labour Party. After the party took control of government in 1997, she became a junior minister of transport, only to resign the post two years later before a failed attempt to become mayor of London.

She did not run for reelection in 2015, declaring herself too old, and soon returned to acting.

Throughout her career, Jackson displayed an emotional power that sometimes became terrifying, and a voice that could rise from a purr to a rasp of fury or contempt, although her slight physique suggested both an inner and outer vulnerability.

Her notable roles on the big screen included the troubled poet Stevie Smith in Hugh Whitemore’s “Stevie” (1978) and the needy divorcée Alex Greville in John Schlesinger’s “Sunday Bloody Sunday” (1971). On Broadway, she won praise as the neurotic Nina Leeds in Eugene O’Neill’s “Strange Interlude” in 1985 and a best-actress Tony for her role as A, a woman over 90 facing mortality, in Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women” in 2018.

Many of Jackson’s performances provoked shock and awe with their boldness, none more so than her “Lear” in 2016. Though she had a reputation as a dauntingly confident actor, she admitted to having attacks of agonizing nerves before going onstage; at London’s Old Vic, these were particularly acute.

“I couldn’t make up my mind whether it was arrogance or just insanity,” she recalled of preparing for that most demanding of male roles in what she called “the greatest play ever written.”

Her performance after 23 years away from the theater drew wide acclaim. “You’re barely aware of her being a woman playing a man,” Christopher Hart wrote in The Sunday Times of London. “It simply isn’t an issue.” Jackson returned to the role on Broadway in 2019.

Glenda May Jackson was born on May 9, 1936, in Birkenhead, near Liverpool in northwest England, the eldest of four daughters of Harry and Joan Jackson. Her father was a bricklayer, her mother a house cleaner and bartender.

Soon after her birth her parents moved to the nearby town of Hoylake, where home was a tiny workman’s house with an outdoor toilet, a cold water tap and a tin tub for a bath. The war increased the family’s privations. “We used to eat candle wax as an alternative to chewing gum,” she remembered. “The big treat was a pennyworth of peanut butter.”

With her father called into the navy, Glenda became increasingly crucial to an all-female household — something that she said explained both her defiant feminism and her “bossy streak.” She also proved bright and diligent, winning a scholarship to West Kirby County Grammar School for Girls. But she did not flourish there and left at 16. She was, she recalled, undisciplined and unhappy, “the archetypal fat and spotty teenager.”

She was working at a pharmacy and performing onstage as a member of a local theater group when, in 1954, she won a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, which had begun to encourage the enrollment of working-class students, including Albert Finney and Peter O’Toole. (Jackson remained convinced that she was plain, even ugly — a belief later reinforced by the academy’s principal, who she said told her that she could become only a character actress and “shouldn’t expect to work much before you’re 40.”)