You might want to know : The show lasts approximately 2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission. Please note that some content may not be suitable for audience members under the age of 17.

Sometimes, the sort of bullying, backstabbing behavior and spiteful talk we experience in middle school stays in middle school. Sadly, more often than not, it has a way of surfacing all through our adult lives. “Gloria,” a dark, tense comedy now being performed by the Santa Rosa Junior College Theatre Arts Department, is an ever timely reminder that the bullies don’t always win, but sometimes when karma arrives, she brings in her wake more than anyone bargained for.

“Gloria” starts in the editorial department of a New York magazine, where a group of young, ambitious assistants vie for promotion and dream of their own personal book deals. Sarcasm, sniping, barely concealed competitiveness and aggression masked as humor are the norm. There’s no place for fuzzy corporate phrases like “positive culture’” and “collaborative environment” here.

It’s all just another Starbucks-fueled day at the office – until suddenly it isn’t.

Brilliantly written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, “Gloria” was a finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and it’s easy to see why. Jacobs-Jenkins is a master of naturalistic, contemporary speech and his characters are sharply observed and all too believable. The plot keeps you guessing, and the dialog is fast and funny. It’s a wonderful script for actors too, almost all of whom get to play multiple roles.

In this production, deftly directed by department head Leslie McCauley, Lizzy Bies (of Petaluma) plays Ani, Sasha and Callie with warmth and authenticity, skillfully finding the differences and similarities between her characters. McDieun Philidor has fun inhabiting the contrasting characters of intern Miles, barista Shawn and hot young TV producer Rashaad, and brings real stage presence to all three. Trevor Braskamp is a simultaneously annoying and likable Dean and a quieter Devin, while Juliya Lubin brings depth and intensity to Gloria and Nan. Nate Musser, a first-timer to the stage, does an excellent job as Lorin, the one constant figure throughout the play. Nina Nguyen as Kendra and Jenna conveys the cattiness and self-absorption of both characters, but could use more nuance and pace in her delivery.

SRJC’s production is entirely student designed, and the production quality is high all round. Scenic designer Nora Meas deserves a special shout-out for a good-looking and flexible set, ably supported by Chris Cota (lighting), Alex Clark (sound) and Abby Miranda (props). Costume designers Sophie Maria Carlton and Sofi Peach, and hair and make-up artists Brenda Tena-Espinoza and Bailey Miller catch the look and feel of contemporary characters on both sides of the nation as the play transitions from a New York office to a local café to a West Coast TV production company.

The first act of “Gloria” holds some surprises, but it’s the second act that really takes an audience to unexpected places. Overall, what makes this play so good is its ability to keep an audience fully engaged on a human level, while asking plenty of thoughtful and provocative questions. By the end of Act I, you may think you know what those questions are, but by the end of the play you’ll almost certainly be rethinking your answers.