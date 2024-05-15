Petaluma artist Cat Alden ‒ currently curating and exhibiting at the Petaluma Arts Center ‒ used to walk her dog daily in the industrial area of Berkeley, where for 25 years she made a living as an upholsterer. She began picking up discarded workman’s gloves, fascinated by the stories they seemed to tell — missing fingers, burst seams, weird stains, crusts of tar.

The “Glove Project,” a mounted selection of those gloves ‒ as well as enlarged color photos of them and sculptures incorporating them ‒ can be seen at the Magic Shop in the Watershed, where Alden has her studio. The exhibit pairs well with the current shows at the Arts Center, “The Art of Materials” and “Tools as Art.” All three exhibits explore the realm of art-making as physical work requiring tools — and often gloves.

Alden’s glove collection enjoyed a moment of fame in 1997 when it was featured in an art show in Los Angeles. The New Yorker magazine got wind of the exhibit and included a photo of it in the “Crime and Punishment” issue. Gloves were topical at the time because of the O.J. Simpson case, in which a glove featured heavily in the trial.

Now 27 years later, the gloves would still be stored in a box had not a friend suggested that Alden make art out of them. The artist recruited photographer Michael Woolsey, who also has a studio at the Magic Shop. The large portraits, each a single glove on a white background, reveal the ravages of time and labor even more than the gloves themselves.

In addition to the portraits, there are three sculptures incorporating gloves. One of them features a glove on which Alden’s father’s measuring tape is draped. He was a mechanical engineer. The glove is framed by sticks of cast bronze by sculptor David Duskin, who is featured in the “Tools as Art” exhibit.

The Magic Shop is a hive of artistry, with 11 studios shared by 16 artists. It is part of the Watershed, a former grain warehouse on the Petaluma River, now owned and restored by Josh Peterson. In addition to studio space, there are other businesses and a rental space with a river view for events.