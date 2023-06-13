Golden Globes are sold; Hollywood Foreign Press is dead after scandals

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of entertainment journalists from overseas that, despite frequent missteps, built the Golden Globe Awards into a marquee event, died Monday after a series of scandals. It was 80.

The end of the embattled HFPA was announced after California officials agreed to a complicated reorganization plan that will allow the Golden Globe Awards to continue.

Eldridge Industries, a holding company owned by billionaire investor Todd Boehly, and Dick Clark Productions, which is part of Penske Media, agreed to buy the foreign press association’s Golden Globe assets for an undisclosed price. The proceeds will go to a new nonprofit, the Golden Globe Foundation, which will continue the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts; it gave more than $50 million to entertainment-related charities over the past three decades.

Members of the foreign press association — primarily freelance entertainment journalists — will become employees of a yet-to-be-named for-profit entity that will try to expand the Golden Globes as a brand, according to an Eldridge spokesperson. The former members (there are fewer than 100) will earn $75,000 annually for five years, with duties that include watching films and television shows and voting for the awards; and producing promotional materials, including writing articles for a Golden Globes website. It was unclear if the members could continue freelancing (mostly celebrity interviews) for publications overseas.

The Los Angeles Times discovered in 2021 that the HFPA had no Black members, setting off an outcry in the entertainment industry that resulted in NBC canceling the 2022 Globes telecast. The ceremony returned to NBC in January under a one-year agreement. Eldridge and Dick Clark Productions, which has produced the Globes telecast for decades, have since been looking for a new broadcast network or streaming service partner.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony has been scheduled for Jan. 7.

Hollywood stopped turning a blind eye to the organization’s failings in 2021, after the killing of George Floyd in police custody in 2020 prompted a national conversation about racism and inequity. More than 100 publicists closed ranks, refusing to make stars available for Golden Globe appearances and contributing to NBC’s cancellation of the 2022 telecast.