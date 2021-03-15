Grammys 2021: 12 things to know, from Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B's performance to Beyoncé's historic wins

The Grammy Awards aired Sunday night, and although it was certainly a much different, more scaled-down show than previous years, that wasn't necessarily a bad thing. In fact, it might have even been for the better. Here are 12 things to know from the nearly four-hour telecast.

– Beyonce made Grammy history

Queen Bey made Grammy history - besting Alison Krauss's record for most Grammy wins by a singer - with her 28th Grammy, which she won in the best R&B performance category for "Black Parade." The Houston native is the first artist, male or female, to notch that many wins, though producer Quincy Jones has amassed as many in his decades-long career. (The late conductor Georg Solti still holds the all-time record for most Grammy wins with 31.)

Even as she and other female artists dominated this year's ceremony, Beyoncé's presence highlighted the criticism that has been levied against the Recording Academy in recent years. She notably did not perform - essentially a requisite for album of the year nominees - reminding jaded Grammy viewers of 2017 when her acclaimed "Lemonade" album was snubbed in the top categories. To date, Beyoncé has not won album or record of the year, which went to Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, respectively, on Sunday night.

– Host Trevor Noah had the right combination of energy and earnestness

No, Trevor Noah has nothing to do with music, but he is the host of "The Daily Show," owned by the same parent company as CBS . . . so, synergy! And he had just the right amount of energy for the job. At the start, Noah explained the logistics of the show: Nominees would sit, socially distanced, in an outdoor tent at a building across from the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles ("There's more tension in that tent than a family reunion at Buckingham Palace") and then go inside to perform. All would adhere to coronavirus pandemic safety protocols, of course.

Noah showed up repeatedly through the broadcast - once to joke about all the nice things that people on Twitter were surely saying about him, and another time to freak out over Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's performance of "WAP." But he also remained earnest: "Tonight, we're hoping that this is all what 2021 can be: Full of joy, new beginnings and coming together," he said. "Never forgetting what happened in 2020, but full of hope for what is to come."

– Taylor Swift also made Grammy history

Taylor Swift has made no secret of her desire to win a Grammy award for album of the year as many times as possible, and on Sunday, she accomplished her goal yet again: "Folklore," the highest-selling album of 2020, which she recorded over several months in quarantine, took home the trophy in the highly coveted category. She's only the fourth artist to win album of the year three times, and the first woman to do so. (The others are Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon.)

Swift, clearly ecstatic, thanked her collaborators, the Recording Academy, and her longtime boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn. Less obviously, she shouted out her close friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively - or, as she called the married actors, "the second and third people that I play every new song that I write."

– Lil Baby delivered the star turn of the night

The night was chugging along with an array of fun but mostly just "good" performances. Then came Lil Baby.

The cinematic performance and scope of his song, "The Bigger Picture," stole the show and delivered the type of tantalizing, star-brightening performance that is worth muddling through three-plus hours of these kinds of shows.

It wouldn't necessarily be right to call "The Bigger Picture" a protest anthem, but Washington Post music critic Chris Richards wrote that the song addressed the racial justice protests of the summer of 2020 "without trying to untangle it."

More than showing off the song's dazzling power (made literal by the closing fireworks), the performance offered Lil Baby a chance to turn over the microphone for a path forward. Atlanta compatriot Killer Mike, of Run the Jewels, offered a verse from "Walking in the Snow" that encourages turning focus away from Twitter rants and on to shared struggles ("All of us serve the same masters, all of us nothin' but slaves / Never forget in the story of Jesus, the hero was killed by the state"). Social justice leader Tamika D. Mallory was given time in the middle of the performance to say some words of her own: "President Biden, we demand justice, equity, policy and everything else that freedom encompasses. And to accomplish this, we don't need allies, we need accomplices."

– Fashion made a mark, from masks to cottagecore