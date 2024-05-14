Grand Funk Railroad brings decades of hits to Rohnert Park

Mention the Midwest ‘70s band Grand Funk Railroad and fans start reciting the lyrics to their 1973 No. 1 hit, “We’re an American Band.”

“Now these fine ladies, they had a plan/They was out to meet the boys in the band/They said, ‘Come on dudes, let's get it on’/And we proceeded to tear that hotel down.“

Was that song meant as a true-life confession? Was the band really that wild?

“Not really,” said Don Brewer, Grand Funk Railroad’s co-founder and original drummer, who wrote the lyrics and sang the song on the record. He’ll be with the band May 25 when it performs at the Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lMsIrKjSM6Y">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“That was hyperbole,” he said with a chuckle. “I was practicing in my apartment and the words came out. It was more a song about the image of rock ‘n’ roll bands — partying all night, drinking and partying with women. I think it just has a life of its own.”

However, some parts of the song are historically accurate, for example.

“Up all night with Freddie King/I got to tell you, poker's his thing/Booze and ladies, keep me right/As long as we can make it to the show tonight.”

Blues guitarist, singer and songwriter Freddie King had toured as Grand Funk Railroad’s opening act.

“Freddie opened for us on our ‘Phoenix’ tour, just before we recorded ‘We’re an American Band,” Brewer recalled.

“One of the things Freddie always did after the show was, to be in his band, you had to play poker with him,” he said. “He’d get the money from the show and pay his band in cash and then he’d win his money back.”

Grand Funk Railroad has had 19 charted singles, eight Top 40 hits and two No. 1 singles — “We're an American Band” and “The Loco-Motion,” both selling more than 1 million each.

The group was formed in Flint, Michigan, as a trio in 1969 by Brewer, lead guitarist and singer Mark Farner and bassist Mel Schacher. The band broke up in 1976, and Farner began a solo career. It disbanded again in 1983, and reassembled in 1996.

The current lineup features Brewer, Schacher, singer Max Carl, lead guitarist Bruce Kulick and keyboardist Tim Cashion.

Carl wrote and sang 38 Special’s hit “Second Chance” and was co-founder of Jack Mack and the Heart Attack.

Kulick spent 12 years with KISS and Cashion has worked with Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band.

The Rohnert Park show is part of the band’s current 42-city tour, but it’s like the old days, said Brewer, 75, who lives in Florida.

“We’re a weekend group,” he said. “We go home every week. It’s not like when we got on a bus and traveled. Those days are over.”

But that doesn’t mean the band has lost its punch, he added

“I never viewed us as a heavy metal band,” Brewer said. “We’re really a rhythm and blues band on steroids. We’ve always done a high-energy rock ‘n’ roll show. A lot of people who come to see us are very nostalgic. We make sure everybody has a good time.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On X @danarts.