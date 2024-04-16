Grand Funk Railroad, forever famous for its 1973 hit, “We’re an American Band,” will perform May 25 at the Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park. .

Tickets are on sale now for $40, $75 and $85 at gratonresortcasino.com. Attendees must be age 21 or older.

In its long history the band has disbanded and reassembled twice. The current lineup features founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer, and singer of the hit, “We’re an American Band”) and bassist Mel Schacher.

Grand Funk Railroad has had 19 charted singles, eight Top 40 hits and two number one singles, “We're an American Band” and “The Loco-Motion,” both selling more than one million each.

The band’s current tour honors the 50th anniversary of their recording of “The Loco-Motion.” Little Eva previously had a hit wwith the song in 1962.

The group has accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales in excess of 25 million copies sold worldwide.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On X @danarts.