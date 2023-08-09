5 p.m. — The Sam Chase and the Untraditional, North Coast Organic Stage

In 1973, the Sydney Opera House opened in Australia, “The Godfather” won an Academy Award for Best Picture and Bruce Springsteen released his “Greetings From Asbury Park, New Jersey” album.

And in Sebastopol that year, Sonoma County Farm Trails, dedicated to preserving local farms, introduced its annual fundraiser, the Gravenstein Apple Fair.

The festival celebrates its 50th anniversary with arts and crafts, food, kids’ activities, farm animals, beer, wine and cider and live music on two stages Saturday and Sunday at Sebastopol’s Ragle Ranch Regional Park.

This year’s Golden Jubilee will honor legacy farmers — founding members of Sonoma County Farm Trails who are still part of the organization today, producers and farmworkers.

“It’s such a unique community convergence. It’s an old-fashioned country fair, true to its roots,” said the executive director and producer of the Gravenstein Apple Fair, Carmen Snyder.

Last year’s Gravenstein Apple Fair drew 14,000 people for two days.

“We’re hoping for a similar turnout this year,” Snyder said.

A new feature for the fair’s 50th anniversary is Apple Alley, placed close to fair’s entrance and devoted to Gravenstein apples and all manner of related products, including organic apples, apple juice, slushies, apple pie, apple cake, apple trees, apple bread, apple butter, apple fritters and applesauce.

This year’s fair will have two full days of live music alternating between two stages. Bay Area bands booked for the event include Poor Man’s Whiskey, Rainbow Girls, The Sam Chase and the Untraditional, Sambada and Royal Jelly Jive.

“We have a demographic that comes just for the music,” Snyder said.

Event organizers are also anxious to nurture the event’s reputation for being family-friendly.

“For kids, we have stilt walkers, giant bubbles and farm animals,” Snyder said. “They can wear flower crows, see baby chicks just born or piglet races. There are huge draft horses and baby sheep. I felt compelled to expand our kids’ area with free activities.”

And of course, there’s food and drink.

“All the beers are local micro brews, and the wine are all premium wines from Sonoma County,” she added.

The fair will have pork products from Good Food and James Beard award-winner Black Piglet. There will be apple cider from Tilted Shed, the multiyear Slow Food Snail of Approval award-winner.

There also will be craft booths and expert demonstrations by local artisans. Visitors can learn to make sauerkraut at home, among many other things.

At last year’s fair, some visitors struggled with the heat, which reached 85 degrees in the shade. Given this summer’s high temperatures, the fair’s organizers have added shade structures where visitors can cool off, Snyder explained.

“We want to adapt, to make people more comfortable,” she said.

The fair’s VIP package, with lounge tents with complimentary food and libations, sold out last year and returns this year.

The fair’s organizers are particularly proud of the event’s 2022 Green Revolution award from Zero Waste Sonoma for leadership in waste management.

Plastic bottles are banned, and 95% of the discarded material at the event is diverted from landfills. Last year’s big crowds generated only 3 cubic yards of landfill waste.

While taking a progressive approach to waste disposal, the fair continues to celebrate the region’s rich agricultural past.

“The fair is a beautiful tradition and a gift to the community,” Snyder said. “I love the convivial atmosphere and the beautiful park setting.”

