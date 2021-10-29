‘Great Pumpkin’ cartoon sparks it own legends

It’s one of the sweetest legends in all of “Peanuts” lore.

The story goes that following the TV debut of “The Great Pumpkin” on Oct. 27, 1966, kids across the country felt so bad that hapless Charlie Brown only had rocks to show for his trick-or-treating that they sent him their own Halloween goodies.

The legend recently resurfaced in none other than Snoopy’s own verified Twitter account, which is maintained by Peanuts Worldwide LLC, brand owner and copyright holder of “Peanuts.

“Did you know? After It’s the #GreatPumpkin, Charlie Brown first aired, children mailed their Halloween candy to Charlie Brown,” the tweet read.

The tweet really resonated in times like these, when kindness seems to be in short supply. It had more than 800 retweets and more than 4,000 likes.

We, too, thought it was one of the nicest things we’d heard in a long time, so we set out to learn more.

The animated TV special, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” debuted on Oct. 27, 1966, and aired annually on American network television until October 2019. For generations of kids, watching it was a Halloween tradition.

It tells the story of Linus, the pint-size philosopher from Charles Schulz’s classic “Peanuts” comic strip, who every year keeps a lonely vigil in his pumpkin patch awaiting the arrival of The Great Pumpkin, who will bestow gifts upon all the boys and girls who truly believe.

The Great Pumpkin never appears, even though Linus is sure his pumpkin patch is the most sincere in all the land.

Meanwhile, the rest of the “Peanuts” gang goes trick-or-treating. Everyone gets plenty of goodies, except for poor ol’ Charlie Brown, who gets only rocks.

Like Linus’ futile vigil for The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown getting rocks instead of candy could be seen as an adult metaphor for life’s disappointments.

In the eyes of a child, though, life’s disappointments usually can be overcome with a little kindness — a kiss on a boo-boo, a hug when you’re sad and a little of your own Halloween candy for a cartoon kid who didn’t get any.

In our quest to find out more about this mass act of kindness, we reached out to the woman who curates the legacy of the late Schulz, Sarah Breaux.

She’s the archivist at the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, which the famed cartoonist adopted as his hometown from 1958 until he died in 2000.

Unfortunately, Breaux could not confirm the story.

“I checked with two of Charles Schulz’s former secretaries, and neither of them remember large amounts of candy coming in after the airing of the special,” Breaux said.

Others at the museum have heard the story too, but no one has ever been able to find a quote from Schulz confirming it, said Ashley Reclite, the museum’s project registrar.

And if it did happen, the museum likely would know about it.

Breaux speculated that the candy might have been sent to a TV station that aired the special or a newspaper that published the comic strip. In any case, the story is not entirely implausible.

“Every year, Charles Schulz would get valentines for Charlie Brown through the museum, and they still come every year,” Breaux said.

The Great Pumpkin was first mentioned in the “Peanuts” comic strip in 1959, Breaux explained, and Linus first staked out his pumpkin patch to await an appearance by supreme squash in 1960.

After airing on network TV for decades, Apple TV+ announced in October 2020 that the “Peanuts” specials would only be available on its platform.

The decision sparked outrage among fans, The Associated Press reported, and led the streaming service to partner with PBS for one-time showings of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The Great Pumpkin special made its comeback on broadcast TV on PBS and PBS Kids on Oct. 24, after only streaming on Apple TV+ last year.

But the legend of The Great Pumpkin lives on in other ways. The first Great Pumpkin Beer Festival launches Oct. 30 in San Diego.

And regardless of who may have received the mass mailing of candy, whether a TV station or newspaper that ran the “Peanuts” strip, there is still a third possibility — that the story is true as tweeted.

And like Linus in the pumpkin patch, that’s what we’re going to choose to believe.

After all, if you can’t trust Snoopy the World’s Greatest World War I Flying Ace’s verified Twitter account, what hope is there? And that’s what The Great Pumpkin is really all about: Hope.

