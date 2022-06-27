Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong vows to renounce his citizenship after Roe reversal

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong doesn't wanna be an American idiot.

At a London Stadium concert on Friday, the Oakland-born singer and guitarist vowed to renounce his United States citizenship shortly after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision.

"F— America," Armstrong shouted. "I'm f— renouncing my citizenship. I'm f— coming here."

The 50-year-old musician added that there is "too much f— stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f— excuse for a country."

After a pause, he insisted, "I'm not kidding. You're gonna get a lot of me in the coming days."

Green Day performed in the United Kingdom last week as part of its Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Armstrong is among several artists who spoke out against the Supreme Court's actions this weekend onstage.

At England's Glastonbury music festival, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Lorde and Kendrick Lamar all addressed the Roe vs. Wade news during their respective sets. Performers hurled the F-word repeatedly at the Supreme Court throughout the event.

Teen pop sensation Rodrigo and English musician Lily Allen dedicated a duet of the song "F— You" to the anti-Roe justices, while singer-songwriter Bridgers urged the audience to chant "F— the Supreme Court!" Rapper Megan Thee Stallion also led an expletive-laced rallying cry: "My body, my m— choice!"

Other celebrities who have publicly condemned the reversal and/or advocated for abortion rights include Michelle Obama, Quinta Brunson, Patricia Arquette, Lizzo, Ariana DeBose and Jodie Sweetin.