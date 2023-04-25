Big-name concerts and July 4 fireworks top the summer schedule this year at the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall and Lawn.

Tickets are already on sale for Nickel Creek, July 9; Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, July 27; Buddy Guy, Aug. 4; and Los Lonely Boys, Aug. 10. Tickets for each of these shows cost $30 to $105.

Tickets for the rest of the summer shows go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. May 4. To purchase tickets to Summer at the Green 2023, visit gmc.sonoma.edu or call 707-664-4246.

Celebrating 10 years of indoor-outdoor concerts and movies, Summer at the Green 2023 also includes performances by Los Huracanes del Norte, July 15; a live radio recording of NPR’s “Mountain Stage” with Kathy Mattea, Aug. 6; and Kool & The Gang, Sept. 9. Tickets for each of these shows also are priced at $30 to $105.

The summer also features two collaborations with the Santa Rosa Symphony:

4th of July Fireworks Spectacular with the Transcendence Theatre Company and post-concert fireworks show, $40 to $70

“Music From All 9 Star Wars Movies,” featuring the music by John Williams, Aug. 26, $30 to $105. Concert-goers are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters

Summer at the Green will conclude with Global Roots Sonoma, a new two-day festival Sept. 23-24 with music and food from around the globe and a VIP area with an after-party.

Artists scheduled to perform include Las Cafeteras, Mariachi Herencia de México with La Marisoul, San Salvador, Tia Leah’s Neighborhood, Paula Fuga, Balsa de Fuego and Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas.

Global Roots Sonoma will have performances on several indoor and outdoor stages, with tickets starting at $65 for adults and $20 for youth. Lawn tickets for most performances cost $30.

The concerts take place in Weill Hall, with seating both in the hall and on the outdoor grass and terraces of Weill Lawn.

In July will be the PianoSonoma Vino & Vibrato Concert Series, with concerts July 18, 20 and 25 in Sonoma State University’s Schroeder Hall, opposite Weill Hall. Tickets cost $20 per show.

In addition to the concerts, this summer includes five nights of “Movies at the Green.” Audiences can sit on the Weill Lawn to watch “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” June 17; “Frozen” and “Frozen 2,” July 22; “Top Gun” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” July 29; “Cars” and “Cars 2,” Aug. 12; and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Sept. 16. Admission costs $5 for adults and is free for kids 12 and younger.

