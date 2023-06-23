Green Music Center plans a big night for Fourth of July 2023

Fireworks and other celebrations planned all across Sonoma County.|
DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 23, 2023, 1:49PM
Updated 47 minutes ago

If you go

What: 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Where: Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park

Admission: $40-$75. Lawn tickets for children age 12 and under are half-price.

Information: 707-664-4246; gmc.sonoma.edu/4th-of-july

It’s a holiday tradition at the Green Music Center every July 4: a live outdoor concert by the Santa Symphony, complete with picnicking and followed by fireworks.

“It’s had a long history here. It started even before the Green Music Center was built. There’d be a concert on campus by the lake,” said the center’s artistic director, Jacob Yarrow.

One of many July 4 events planned across Sonoma County this year, and arguably one of the largest, the annual celebration is very popular. This will be the 10th year since the Green Music Center started hosting the event, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

“It has sold out every time we’ve had it,” Yarrow added. “We had 4,200 people last year.”

This year will mark the last time Michael Berkowitz, who retired last spring as principal conductor of the symphony’s Pops series after 16 years, will conduct the orchestra.

“I thought I was done in April, then they asked me to do July 4,” Berkowitz said. “I think this orchestra is great. They’re playing better than ever. It’ll be fun to get to do this one more time.”

The Sonoma County-based Transcendence Theatre Company, which has become a mainstay at the Green Music Center’s July 4 shows in recent years, will return, this time with a special guest: Franc D’Ambrosio, who played the lead in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning musical, “The Phantom of the Opera.”

D’Ambrosio performed in the role more than 2,100 times over almost a seven-year run, winning him the informal title of the “Iron Man of the Mask.”

Indoor and outdoor seating options are available at the Green Music Center celebration. Indoor guests will have time to move outside before the fireworks start.

The family-friendly event includes carnival games and bounce houses. Food will be available for purchase.

“It’s great for Green Music Center and Sonoma State University to be able to host a big holiday event like this,” Yarrow said. “It’s important for us to be at the center of life in the community.”

Fireworks displays and more

The annual Red, White and Boom event at the Sonoma County fairgrounds, including fireworks and live music, has not been held since 2019. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID pandemic, then postponed until 2023, due to budgetary restraints. The event’s website now says, “We look forward to seeing you in 2024.”

The traditional sponsor of the event, the Active 20-30 Santa Rosa No. 50, will sponsor the Windsor Kaboom! fireworks show July 3 in Windsor this year, said Jared Goble, the club’s past president.

Bodega Bay and Russian River area representatives said no fireworks or other activities are planned this year.

Other July 4 celebrations around Sonoma County include:

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Veterans’ All-American Car Show: Military and first responder vehicles, classic cars and special exhibits including the local Vietnam Wall and Hall of Heroes. Also music, kids’ attractions and more. Event opens with a pancake breakfast from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave. Free, $5 parking. More information at matthewlarsjensen@gmail.com.

Forestville barbecue: Fourth of July celebration features a barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. under the oaks at 6990 Front St. in downtown Forestville. Live music by No Account rock and blues band at 1 p.m., plus kids’ jump house and more. Free admission. More information at forestvillechamber.org/events/4th-of-july-bbq-3.

Firefighters’ barbecue: Monte Rio Fire Protection District hosts a barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. at the downtown Monte Rio station, 9870 Main St. No tickets required, pay at the event. Typically sells out. More information at 707-865-2067, monteriofire.org/events.

“Stars & Stripes”: Works by 14 local artists explore symbolism and significance of the American flag. Opening reception from 3 to 6 p.m. at Hammerfriar Gallery, 132 Mill St., Suite 101, Healdsburg. Free. Through Aug. 5. More information at 707-473-9600, hammerfriar.com/art-gallery.

Rio Nido barbecue: Celebrate Independence Day with a barbecue from 4 to 8 p.m. at Rio Nido Homeowners Park, 14759 Canyon 7 Road. Tickets are $12. More information at tinyurl.com/5652r9cu.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Penngrove Parade: “The Biggest Little Parade in Northern California” patriotic parade kicks off at 11 a.m. in downtown Penngrove. Barbecue, kids’ games and live music with Train Wreck Junction follow from noon to 4 p.m. at Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St. Free. More information at penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

Red, White, & Blues: Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes followed by Red’s Blues. Music and barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. at Rocker Oysterfeller’s, 14415 Highway 1, Valley Ford. Tickets are $20 to VIP $35. More information at 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com/red-white-blues-celebration.

MONDAY, JULY 3

Windsor Kaboom!: Gates open at 4 p.m. at Keiser Park, 700 Windsor River Road, Windsor. Live music with Painted Waves at 4:15 p.m. and The Purple Ones at 7 p.m., plus food, vendors and family fun. Patriotic music at 9:30 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. Tickets are $5 and $10, free for kids 2 and younger, VIP $60 and $90. More information at windsorkaboom.com.

Sebastopol Extravaganza: The 50th annual celebration includes live music at 6:15 p.m., with a flag ceremony at 9:20 p.m. and fireworks at approximately 9:40 p.m. Events held at the football field at Analy High School, 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol. Admission is $5 and $15, free for kids 5 and younger. More information at sebastopolkiwanisclub.org.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Kenwood festivities: Events at the downtown Kenwood Plaza Park include the 50th annual Empire Runners Club 10K and 3K foot races at 7:30 a.m. and a “Happy Birthday America” parade at 10:30 a.m. A barbecue and live music follow until 3 p.m. Free admission. The day begins with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at Kenwood Community Church, 9637 Channing Row. More information at kenwoodparade.org and kenwoodfootrace.com.

Cloverdale Independence Day: Festivities begin with a parade at 9 a.m. in downtown Cloverdale. Fourth of July Faire features live music, carnival games, food and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a barbecue following, at Citrus Fair Drive. Free. The annual Chuck Silbert Pyro Spectacular fireworks show begins at dusk at the Cloverdale High School baseball field, 509 N. Cloverdale Blvd. More information at 707-894-4470, cloverdalechamber.com/event/4th-of-july-faire-and-parade.

Sonoma celebration: Parade around Sonoma Plaza begins at 10 a.m. Festival vendors open at 9 a.m., with a patriotic ceremony at 11:30 a.m. and live music with Train Wreck Junction at 12:30 p.m., Scarlett Letters at 2 p.m. and The Illegitimate AC/DC at 3:30 p.m. at Grinstead Amphitheater. Fireworks show at dusk, approximately 9:30 p.m., at the General Vallejo Home field on West Spain Street at Third Street West. Free, donations taken. More information at sonomavolunteerfirefighters.org.

Healdsburg Fourth of July: Live music, lawn games, Duck Dash races and more from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown Healdsburg Plaza. Kids Parade begins at 11 a.m. Fireworks display at dark, approximately 9:30 p.m., with viewing at Fitch Mountain Elementary School, 520 Monte Vista Ave., and the Healdsburg High School west parking lot, Powell and Prince avenues. Free. More information at 707-431-3301, tinyurl.com/mvxbehkc.

Petaluma festivities: “Stars & Stripes, Dogs & Bikes” family fun from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. Bike parade at noon, plus a dog-costume contest, kids’ activities and more. Free. Fireworks show begins approximately 9:30 p.m. from the Petaluma Fairgrounds (no public viewing at the fairgrounds). More information and suggested fireworks viewing locations at cityofpetaluma.org/parks-recreation-special-events.

Napa celebration: Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Second and Third streets in downtown Napa. Celebration at the Oxbow Commons from 3 to 8 p.m. features kids’ activities and live music with La Gente SF, Papa Joe and the New Deal, Notorious and Salute to America. A fireworks show launches from Napa Valley Expo at approximately 9:15 p.m. No viewing areas on the Expo property but prime areas for watching in downtown Napa and along the Napa River. Free. More information at visitnapavalley.com/blog/post/4th-of-july-fireworks-in-napa-valley.

Bell-ringing ceremony: Patriotic observance including the traditional ringing of the Korbel bell. Celebration begins at 10:15 a.m. at the Petaluma Museum, 20 Fourth St. Free, registration requested. More information at 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com/calendar-event/july-4th-celebration-and-bell-ringing.

Rohnert Park Jubilee: Holiday festivities from noon to 4 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane. Kids Parade at 11:30 a.m., plus food, contests, cornhole and more. Live music with Mustache Harbor at 12:30 p.m. and Appple Z at 2 p.m. Free. More information at tinyurl.com/yc5z4r3k.

Holiday lineup: Murphy’s Irish Pub, 464 First St. E. in Sonoma, celebrates the holiday with Jon S. Williams at 1 p.m., Hunka Hunka Hula Review at 3:30 p.m. and Lynne O & the Riots at 6 p.m. Free. More information at 707-935-0660, sonomapub.com/events.

Fireworks hike: Team Sugarloaf leads a strenuous 6.5-mile climb to Bald Mountain, where it’s possible to view as many as 18 different fireworks displays. Event begins at 6:45 p.m. at the White Barn at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood. Tickets, at $30 to $65, include a mountaintop reception. More information at 707-833-5712, tinyurl.com/2jvyvtb2.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts. Dianne Reber Hart contributed to this story.

If you go

What: 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Where: Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park

Admission: $40-$75. Lawn tickets for children age 12 and under are half-price.

Information: 707-664-4246; gmc.sonoma.edu/4th-of-july

Dan Taylor

Arts & Entertainment, The Press Democrat

Do you take fun seriously? I know I do. Tell me what you want to know about arts and entertainment in the North Bay to make the best use of your leisure time and money. As a longtime local arts journalist, I have learned where to look and who to ask.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.