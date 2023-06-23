It’s a holiday tradition at the Green Music Center every July 4: a live outdoor concert by the Santa Symphony, complete with picnicking and followed by fireworks.

“It’s had a long history here. It started even before the Green Music Center was built. There’d be a concert on campus by the lake,” said the center’s artistic director, Jacob Yarrow.

One of many July 4 events planned across Sonoma County this year, and arguably one of the largest, the annual celebration is very popular. This will be the 10th year since the Green Music Center started hosting the event, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

“It has sold out every time we’ve had it,” Yarrow added. “We had 4,200 people last year.”

This year will mark the last time Michael Berkowitz, who retired last spring as principal conductor of the symphony’s Pops series after 16 years, will conduct the orchestra.

“I thought I was done in April, then they asked me to do July 4,” Berkowitz said. “I think this orchestra is great. They’re playing better than ever. It’ll be fun to get to do this one more time.”

The Sonoma County-based Transcendence Theatre Company, which has become a mainstay at the Green Music Center’s July 4 shows in recent years, will return, this time with a special guest: Franc D’Ambrosio, who played the lead in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning musical, “The Phantom of the Opera.”

D’Ambrosio performed in the role more than 2,100 times over almost a seven-year run, winning him the informal title of the “Iron Man of the Mask.”

Indoor and outdoor seating options are available at the Green Music Center celebration. Indoor guests will have time to move outside before the fireworks start.

The family-friendly event includes carnival games and bounce houses. Food will be available for purchase.

“It’s great for Green Music Center and Sonoma State University to be able to host a big holiday event like this,” Yarrow said. “It’s important for us to be at the center of life in the community.”

Fireworks displays and more

The annual Red, White and Boom event at the Sonoma County fairgrounds, including fireworks and live music, has not been held since 2019. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID pandemic, then postponed until 2023, due to budgetary restraints. The event’s website now says, “We look forward to seeing you in 2024.”

The traditional sponsor of the event, the Active 20-30 Santa Rosa No. 50, will sponsor the Windsor Kaboom! fireworks show July 3 in Windsor this year, said Jared Goble, the club’s past president.

Bodega Bay and Russian River area representatives said no fireworks or other activities are planned this year.

Other July 4 celebrations around Sonoma County include:

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Veterans’ All-American Car Show: Military and first responder vehicles, classic cars and special exhibits including the local Vietnam Wall and Hall of Heroes. Also music, kids’ attractions and more. Event opens with a pancake breakfast from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave. Free, $5 parking. More information at matthewlarsjensen@gmail.com.

Forestville barbecue: Fourth of July celebration features a barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. under the oaks at 6990 Front St. in downtown Forestville. Live music by No Account rock and blues band at 1 p.m., plus kids’ jump house and more. Free admission. More information at forestvillechamber.org/events/4th-of-july-bbq-3.

Firefighters’ barbecue: Monte Rio Fire Protection District hosts a barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. at the downtown Monte Rio station, 9870 Main St. No tickets required, pay at the event. Typically sells out. More information at 707-865-2067, monteriofire.org/events.

“Stars & Stripes”: Works by 14 local artists explore symbolism and significance of the American flag. Opening reception from 3 to 6 p.m. at Hammerfriar Gallery, 132 Mill St., Suite 101, Healdsburg. Free. Through Aug. 5. More information at 707-473-9600, hammerfriar.com/art-gallery.

Rio Nido barbecue: Celebrate Independence Day with a barbecue from 4 to 8 p.m. at Rio Nido Homeowners Park, 14759 Canyon 7 Road. Tickets are $12. More information at tinyurl.com/5652r9cu.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Penngrove Parade: “The Biggest Little Parade in Northern California” patriotic parade kicks off at 11 a.m. in downtown Penngrove. Barbecue, kids’ games and live music with Train Wreck Junction follow from noon to 4 p.m. at Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St. Free. More information at penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

Red, White, & Blues: Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes followed by Red’s Blues. Music and barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. at Rocker Oysterfeller’s, 14415 Highway 1, Valley Ford. Tickets are $20 to VIP $35. More information at 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com/red-white-blues-celebration.