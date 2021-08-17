Green Music Center plans over 30 shows for 2021-22

The Green Music Center Tuesday announced a packed lineup of more than 30 performances for its 2021-22 season, with live, indoor shows in Weill and Schroeder halls for the first time since the pandemic shutdown in March 2020.

Fans will be able to return to the world-class venue at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park this fall to see top-rated acts ranging from veteran singer-songwriters Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin to Ladysmith Black Mambazo and jazz singer Dianne Reeves.

“Nothing can replace the visceral excitement of being part of an audience, in the same space as the performers, feeling and witnessing the power of live performance,” said Green Music Center Executive Director Jacob Yarrow. “I am beyond excited to introduce this season of programming, a season that brings us back together to celebrate compelling artists.”

The 2021-22 Season features a variety of genres, from jazz with luminaries such as vocalist Dianne Reeves and trumpeter Sean Jones to chamber music such as ensembles the St. Lawrence String Quartet, Kronos Quartet and New Century Chamber Ensemble. Other musical acts include up-and-coming artists like jazz pianist Connie Han and the hip hop/jazz/funk ensemble DDAT.

Some of the highlights include:

Sept. 25: New Orleans-style Party for the Green: Party for the Green, New Orleans Style, featuring Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, will kick off the season. Due to the pandemic, there will be no dinner this year. Guests are invited to a 7 p.m. reception, followed by an 8 p.m. concert in Weill Hall and an after- party with cocktails in the Trione Courtyard. Tickets are $125.

Oct. 14: Singers Madeleine Peyroux and Paula Cole will perform from two of their hit albums at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall. Peyroux celebrates a special reissue of her seminal album, “Careless Love,” while touring the world to perform songs from greats ranging from Bob Dyland to Leonard Cohen. Cole will perform from her classic album, “This Fire.” Tickets: $45-$105.

Oct. 16: Global music from Mwenso & The Shakes: The magnetic performer Michael Mwenso, with his band The Shakes, will perform and dance their way through Black ancestral music and traditions at 7:30 p.m. in Weill Hall. The band and dancers who hail from all over the globe will lead the audience on a journey that encompasses Fats Waller, Muddy Waters, James Brown and other musical legends. Tickets: $25-$55.

Nov. 19: DDAT, a band that unites hip hop, jazz, funk and soul with an original Southwestern feel, will bring their unique sound to Weill Hall at 7:30 p.m. Named by NPR as one of the top 10 bands in the U.S., DDAT gives performances that are full of energy and excitement. Tickets: $25-$55.

Dec. 10: Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin will present “Together in Concert” at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, performing their favorite songs and telling stories. Tickets: $55-$125.

Dec. 18: The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus will return to Weill Hall at 5 p.m. with their annual show, “The Holidays Are Here ... Again.” Tickets: $25-$75.

Dec. 19: The American Bach Soloists return to Weill Hall at 3 p.m. to perform the perennial holiday classic — Handel’s “Messiah.” Under the leadership of Co-Founder and Music Director Jeffrey Thomas, the Bay Area ensemble has been a leader in historically-Informed performance since 1989. Tickets: $35-$95.

Jan. 27: A musical celebration of the life and music of the legendary French chanteuse Edith Piaf, “Piaf! The Show” will tell the rags-to-riches story of the Parisian singer at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall. Tickets: $25-$75.

Feb. 17: The legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo will bring their South African warmth and harmony to Weill Hall at 7:30 p.m. After establishing themselves as one of South Africa’s most successful music groups in the 1970s, the ensemble shot to international stardom in 1986 when Paul Simon famously incorporated the group's rich harmonies into the landmark album “Graceland.” Since then, Ladysmith Black Mambazo has performed for millions of people, singing a message of peace, love and harmony. Tickets: $25-$55.

Depending on conditions at the time, you may need to wear a mask and/or attest to being fully vaccinated to access indoor seating areas of the venue. The most up-to-date information can be found at gmc.sonoma.edu/covid-19.

Season subscriptions will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 19 for donors/subscribers and at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 for the general public.

Single tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 for donors/subscribers and at noon Aug. 31 for the general public. To reserve, go to gmc.sonoma.edu or call 707-664-4246.

You can reach Staff Writer Diane Peterson at diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5211. On Twitter @dianepete56