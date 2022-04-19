Green Music Center’s summer lineup features Patti LaBelle, Andy Grammer, Indigo Girls

5 p.m. Sept. 10: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

7 p.m. July 24: Free Community Concert featuring the Villalobos Brothers and the Santa Rosa Symphony, conducted by Francesco Lecce-Chong. Free tickets available beginning at 10 a.m. July 12.

7:30 p.m. July 4: Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular with the Santa Rosa Symphony, conducted by Michael Berkowitz, and the Transcendence Theatre Company, followed by fireworks. $30-$60. Kids Zone beginning at 4:30 p.m., with carnival games, bounce houses and face painting, plus food and music.

The Green Music Center summer concert season will feature Patti LaBelle, Andy Grammer, Fitz & The Tantrums, Los Tigres del Norte, Indigo Girls, Punch Brothers and Watchhouse.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. April 28. To purchase tickets to Summer at the Green 2022, visit gmc.sonoma.edu or call 707-664-4246.

All concerts will take place in Weill Hall, with seating both in the hall and on the outdoor grass and terraces of Weill Lawn. Lawn tickets cost $30 for adults and $15 for children age 12 and younger.

“I am looking forward to Summer at the Green,” said Jacob Yarrow, executive director of the Green Music Center. “It’s a great time to experience live music and be part of an audience.

“This year’s events feature unforgettable concerts from exciting artists including past favorites and a few making their Green Music Center debuts, as well as the return of ‘Movies at the Green,’” Yarrow said.

Summer at the Green 2022 will also feature three collaborations with the Santa Rosa Symphony. The first of these, the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, returns for the first time since 2019, with performances by the symphony and Transcendence Theatre Company.

The program will include popular show tunes and patriotic classics, followed by the fireworks show.

The symphony will return July 24 to perform alongside contemporary Mexican fiddling ensemble Villalobos Brothers for a free community concert.

For the third and final collaboration of the summer on Aug. 13, the Green Music Center will screen Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial,” with John Williams’ Academy Award-winning score performed live by the symphony.

In addition to concerts, this summer’s lineup includes four nights of “Movies at the Green.” Audiences can sit on the Weill Lawn to watch new releases as well as family favorites. The admission price is $5 for adults and the movies are free for children age 12 and younger.

Patrons are encouraged to pack a picnic or enjoy the concessions available before and during performances including meals, snacks, beer and wine.

