Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff, French twins in an uneasy spotlight, die at 72

Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff, French twins and TV hosts whose noble lineage, questionable research in quantum physics and extreme adventures in plastic surgery captivated Parisian society and horrified the scientific community, died within days of each other at a hospital in Paris, Grichka on Dec. 28 and Igor on Jan. 3. They were 72.

Family statements sent by an agent for the brothers announced their death but did not specify the cause. A lawyer for the twins told multiple French news outlets that they had died of COVID-19. Both said in December that they were unvaccinated.

The Bogdanoff brothers were perhaps best known internationally for their extensive employment of Botox, lip filler and chin sculpting in the 1990s and 2000s, changes so extensive that they rendered them almost unrecognizable, some said almost alien.

It was fitting, the jokes went, because the once conventionally looking brothers had first rocketed to fame in the late 1970s as the hosts of the otherworldly “Temps X” (“Time X.”)

The TV show mixed gadgetry, sci-fi and actual science — think “Mr. Wizard” crossed with “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” but weirder than the former and more earnest than the latter — with the Bogdanoffs dressed in silvery suits on a set made to look like the control deck of a spaceship.

Later, they received doctorate degrees in physics and mathematics and published academic papers laying out what they claimed was an explanation for the state of the universe just before the Big Bang.

But their research was soon called into question by scientists in Europe and North America, who said the work was so incomprehensible that, at least at first, it was most likely a hoax by the attention-seeking twins.

The brothers insisted that they were serious, and correct; they later sued several scientists and magazines for libel. That didn’t stop “L’Affaire Bogdanoff” (pronounced BOG-dan-off) from becoming a roast, even as it raised difficult questions about the peer-review process and whether theoretical physics had become so abstruse that it was difficult to tell real work from nonsense.

To many in the scientific community, they were con men. But the French public did not seem to care: Their book “Before the Big Bang” (2004), which encapsulated their research for a general audience, was a swift seller in France, and they hosted two more TV shows in the late 2000s.

And at least someone thought their work was worthy. In the mid-2000s they worked as professors of cosmology at Megatrend University, a private institution in Belgrade, Serbia, that has been accused of operating as a diploma mill.

By then their facial transmogrifications were largely complete and, though often mocked as comically repulsive, they continued to mix with elite French society, dating models and heiresses and making the rounds during gala season. The brothers denied ever undergoing cosmetic surgery, insisting instead that their changes resulted from their dabbling in unspecified “technologies.”

Then, in a final act that seems both fitting and inevitable given the times in which we live, the brothers became a crypto meme.

Their virality, which began around 2015, was not entirely random. The Bogdanoffs claimed to have helped write the source code for Bitcoin, and that its legendary, perhaps fictional inventor, Satoshi Nakamoto, had given them a pair of “ancient” bitcoins “in physical form.”

The meme depicts Grichka as a sort of crypto puppet master, dumping or pumping the markets to thwart a hapless, nameless investor. Whether or not the brothers got the humor, they seemed keen to play along, recently suggesting that they were planning to launch their own cryptocurrency.

Igor Yourievitch Bogdanoff and Grégoire Yourievitch Bogdanoff, who sometimes spelled their surname Bogdanov, were born on Aug. 29, 1949, in a castle in the town of Saint-Lary-Soulan, a ski resort nestled in the French Pyrenees along the Spanish border.

Their father, Youri Ostasenko-Bogdanoff, was an itinerant painter who said he was descended from a Tatar prince and who had fled Russia as a boy. They were raised by their maternal grandmother, Bertha Kolowrat-Krakowska, an erstwhile Bohemian countess who had lost her title after having an affair with Roland Hayes, a Black American tenor who was touring in France. Their daughter, Maria Dolores Franzyska Kolowrat-Krakowska, was the twins’ mother.

Igor’s first marriage, to Belgian aristocrat Ludmila d’Oultremont, ended in divorce. He married Amélie de Bourbon-Parme, a model and descendant of Louis XIV, in 2009 in a star-studded ceremony at the Château de Chambord in the Loire Valley. They separated in 2016.