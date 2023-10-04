Grimes has filed a "petition to establish parental relationship" shortly after accusing her ex-boyfriend, Elon Musk, of not allowing her to see one of their children.

The experimental pop musician, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, sued the tech billionaire on Friday in San Francisco in an apparent bid to gain some degree of legal custody of their three children. Documents from the case are not accessible online.

The "Miss Anthropocene" artist submitted the petition less than a month after she called out Musk and Shivon Zilis, the mother of his recently born twins, on the mogul's own social media platform, X. She was responding to photos of Musk spending time with two of his children; the images were shared on X by Musk's biographer, Walter Isaacson.

"Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer," Grimes wrote in a reply that has since been deleted.

"I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart."

Grimes, 35, and Musk, 52, dated on and off from about 2018 to 2022. They welcomed a son, X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020, and a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, in December 2021.

Last month, Isaacson revealed in his book that Musk and Grimes privately welcomed a third child, Techno Mechanicus, via surrogate in June 2022. The pair's youngest son is nicknamed Tau.

(L.A. Times news researcher Scott Wilson contributed to this report.)