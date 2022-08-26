Guy Fieri awards Bear River best chili at fair cook-off in Ferndale

Ferndale native and longtime Sonoma County resident Guy Fieri returned to his hometown on Wednesday to hand out awards to the best chili cooks at the Humboldt County Fair.

On a foggy Ferndale summer day, with the smell of propane, tomatoes and beef wafting through the air, fair-goers sampled 16 different chilis vying for several awards and the grand prize of $1,000 and a leather recliner.

Guy Fieri, who was born in Ohio but grew up in Ferndale, was the MC for the awards ceremony, handing out the grand prize to the Bear River Casino's chili team.

"This couldn't happen without this community coming together and helping one another," Fieri said.

The chili cook-off was a charity benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the North Coast, with the organization raising $6,000-$7,000. By the end of the cook-off, Fieri's foundation gave the Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter a $10,000 check.

Seven prizes were handed out between 16 teams, with awards for kids' choice, spiciest, most unique, people's choice, heroes, reserve grand champion and grand champion.

The kid's choice award went to Opera Alley Bistro, the California Conservation Corps won the spiciest award, the Native Sons of the Golden West's chili was hailed as the most unique, the Arcata Veterans won the hero's award, Shaffer's Ace Hardware was the reserve grand champion and LoCo Fish Co. won the people's choice award.

Also as part of the ceremonies, Fieri was made an honorary member of the Native Sons of The Golden West, a California fraternal service organization dedicated to historic preservation.

"You're always here in any way shape or form, and I remember that growing up in Ferndale in Humboldt County," Fieri told the group.