Guy Fieri talks new season of ’Tournament of Champions,’ giving back on ’Today,’ ’The View’

Sonoma County celebrity chef Guy Fieri was up early Friday cooking up a burger on the “Today” show and a chicken sandwich on “The View” while chatting about his latest projects.

On “Today,” Fieri was joined by his son, Hunter, in his home kitchen to make his signature bacon mac and cheese burger and discuss his efforts to help laid off restaurant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the second season of his Food Network game show, “Tournament of Champions.”

The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund Fieri spearheaded along with the National Restaurant Association ended up raising almost $25 million, giving out 43,000 grants to struggling restaurant workers.

FIeri is continuing to help out his struggling peers through “Tournament of Champions,” the new season premiering Sunday, March 7. On the show, 16 chefs face off in head-to-head battles to stay alive, each playing for a restaurant in need, with the winner of each round coming away with $10,000.

Among all the shows Fieri has done on Food Network, he called it one of his favorites.

“We wanted to make a competition that could never be duplicated,” Fieri said. The show uses the “Randomizer” wheel to ensure chefs have to work with different food items, styles and equipment. “It really put them to the test,” he said.

Fieri later spoke with “3rd Hour of Today” hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about giving back and his newest venture, the delivery and online-only Flavortown Kitchen which features some of his signature favorite dishes. He also got to meet a few of his super fans.

On “The View,” the hosts munched on Flavortown Kitchen food as they spoke with Fieri.

Watch Fieri make his signature burger on “Today” here.

Watch what Fieri has to say about his newest venture, Flavortown Kitchen and see the surprises he gave to his super fans here.

Watch his appearance on “The View” here.