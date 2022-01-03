Guy Fieri debuts Food Network show, to give away restaurant franchise

Sonoma County’s own celebrity chef Guy Fieri debuted his latest food competition show on Food Network Sunday night.

“Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime” offers contestants a chance at winning their own franchise of Fieri’s chicken chain, Chicken Guy!.

Fieri called the show a “real-deal job interview” to see if candidates are ready to handle the restaurant business, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Competitors, seven chefs from around the United States, will have to prove their skill in areas of restaurant management, including marketing and front-of-house hospitality. The show will end in a food festival during which participants must prove they can serve hundreds of diners.

“Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime” is yet another addition to Fieri’s numerous programs on Food Network, which include “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” “Tournament of Champions” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.”

Fieri has appeared on over a dozen Food Network shows and is now the highest paid chef on cable TV, signing an $80 million three-year contract with the network last year.

The show airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Food Network or is available to stream on Discovery+.