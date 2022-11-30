Sonoma County’s favorite spiky-haired celebrity chef Guy Fieri, often found on television shows like “Diner, Drive-ins & Dives” and “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night,” is returning to the big screen by playing himself in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady.”

Reportedly based on a true story, the movie features an all-star cast of women, including Sally Field, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, as a group of octogenarian friends and football fans who make it their mission to go to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their favorite player, Tom Brady, who led the New England Patriots to the largest comeback victory in Super Bowl history that year.

Brady plays himself in the movie, as does an instantly recognizable Fieri, who can be first seen in movie’s trailer hosting a hot wings competition. Fieri also shows up later in the trailer, apparently in a drug-induced hallucination experienced by Moreno’s character.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-UeGXB2NjR8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The movie, which opens Feb. 3, 2023, also features former Patriots players Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman as themselves. Bob Balaban, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang and Harry Hamlin also appear in the film.

In addition to his own food-centric shows, Fieri has starred as himself in the 2014 action-comedy “The Interview” and has voiced himself in animated television shows including “The Great North” and “Fairfax.”