Guy Fieri signs deal with Food Network for another 3 years

Guy Fieri will star on Food Network for at least another three years, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The celebrity chef and Sonoma County resident has signed a new three-year deal with the Discovery-owned network, where he first appeared in 2006 as the winner of “The Next Food Network Star.”

Fieri has launched some of the channel’s most popular shows, including “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,“ the game show ”Guy’s Grocery Games“ and the culinary competition ”Tournament of Champions.“

This past year, he’s adapted each series so that they can be filmed safely during the pandemic. He also co-directed and executive produced “Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line” about how the pandemic has affected the restaurant industry.

“Food Network is my home and I’m stoked to continue the partnership with the entire Discovery family,” Fieri told Hollywood Reporter. “The world of food is the ultimate unifier so having a global platform to share real-life stories of some of the most deserving chefs, restaurateurs, home cooks, entrepreneurs and anyone who just loves a good meal is an incredible opportunity. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’re cookin’ up next."