Guy Fieri to film episode of ‘Guy’s Grocery Games’ at Humboldt County Fair

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri will film an episode of his popular competition “Guy’s Grocery Games” at the Humboldt County Fair in August, according to Times Standard.

This year, the popular Food Network series replaces the annual barbecue contest as the fair’s main feature. The episode will be filmed at the center of the fairgrounds in Ferndale so visitors can watch while exploring the fair’s other activities.

Each episode of “Guy’s Grocery Games” features four chefs who are challenged with creating themed dishes using only ingredients available to them, according to Food Network. Fieri, a Sonoma County resident, hosts the show while a panel of three chefs judge the dishes.

For the episode at the Humboldt County Fair, four chefs will be given a basket of local, raw ingredients to cook and plate a meal.

Fieri, who grew up in Ferndale, also will host a fundraiser during the fair. All proceeds of the Guy Fieri Gala will benefit the Humboldt County Fair Association. Tickets, which cost $150 per person, include hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

“This was something he threw out and we’re like, ‘Hey if you think it’s good, good enough for us!’ We’ll give it a shot,” Andy Titus, Humboldt County Fair Association board president, told the Times-Standard. “This is his way of giving back and we get to keep all the proceeds.”

For more information on the fair and tickets, visit humboldtcountyfair.org/.