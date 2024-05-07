Guy Fieri, the longtime Sonoma County resident, host of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” and celebrity mayor of Flavortown, broke bread at a popular Jersey Shore sushi restaurant and appeared to pour a shot of his tequila for a new bride Friday night.

Taka, a Japanese and sushi restaurant in Asbury Park posted a picture of Fieri at the restaurant Friday night.

Later, Fieri posted a video on his personal Instagram page with a wedding party outside the nearby Homesick restaurant. The new bride slugged some tequila, which Fieri was in town promoting, straight from the bottle. The live reel included the caption “Another happy couple in Flavortown Chapel!!”

The wedding photographer, Alli Rockafellow said she was trying to get the wedding party together for a group photo when she heard someone from Fieri’s team say “we should get a pic with this guy!”

“My back was towards him so as he ran into the picture, my brides father, Larry Falcone, ran up [and] was the first to welcome him over into the group,” Rockafellow said Saturday. “Everyone saw him as he ran over and they were jumping up and down with excitement.”

Rockafellow posted a picture of the moment Fieri surprised the group on her Instagram page. She said that Fieri signed a bottle of his Santo Tequila for the newlyweds after the picture.

Fieri was at the Jersey Shore visiting beachfront bar Low Dive to promote Santo Tequila earlier in the day, a collaboration he started with rockstars Sammy Hagar and Adam Levine’s Santos Spirits in 2023.

Fieri is no stranger to New Jersey, having featured 36 Garden State restaurants on his show in search of local spots that offer unique flavors.

Besides his award-winning TV show on Food Network, Fieri is also a best-selling author and entrepreneur with a growing roster of food and beverage brands.

Matthew Enuco may be reached at Menuco@njadvancemedia.com. Follow Matt on X