Halloween events in Sonoma County for the 21 and over crowd

While the kids trick-or-treat this Halloween, several outings are planned in Sonoma County strictly for the 21 and older crowd.

Halloween Candy & Wine Pairing: Treat yourself to private seated tasting experiences at Dutton Estate Winery in Sebastopol featuring five Dutton red and white wines, Halloween candies and other goodies. Friday through Monday. Reservations available on the hour between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. $35; $20 for club members. Goodies may contain nuts. Reserve online at duttonestate.com.

Poppy Bank Epicenter's Adult Halloween Bash: Billed as the biggest indoor Halloween party in Sonoma County, this second annual bash features three DJs spinning spooky tunes as well as hip-hop, electronic and house music. Ax-throwing, bowling, arcade games and food and drink specials are also part of the party Friday at Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa. Doors open at 9:45 p.m., no entry after 11 p.m. Tickets are $20 advance, $30 at the door. Get tickets and information at visitepicenter.com.

Halloween Bar Crawl: This fifth annual crawl covers ground in downtown Santa Rosa Saturday with 500 expected participants. The crawl begins at 4 p.m. at Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen, 614 4th Street, with drink and food specials available at several crawl locations including Third Street Aleworks and NY Pie. Locations subject to change. Tickets are $10-$25. Dress up to compete in a costume contest featuring a $1,000 grand prize. Participants are highly encouraged to Uber or Lyft to and from the crawl. More information at bit.ly/3fdOYYK.

Halloweird: Event promoter and producer Jake Ward presents an adult-only variety show boasting risque performances, live bands, a silent disco and more. Acts include Santa Rosa goth comedian Oliver Graves, Sonoma County outlaw-folk band The Crux, pole-dancing, burlesque, circus sideshow performers and poetry. The variety show begins at 7 p.m. at Whiskey Tip, 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25-$30. More information at northbayevents.com.

Guerneville's Halloween Bash: Jerry Knight’s Historic River Theater invites adults to deck out in Halloween costumes and dance the night away Saturday with live bands, a raffle and a costume contest. Performers include the jazzy Black Sheep Brass Band, fusion-funk band Sakoyana and DJ Bank$hot. Doors open at 7 p.m. at 16135 Main Street, Guerneville. Tickets at the door or Community Market in Sebastopol (6762 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol), Bohemian Market in Occidental (3691 Main St., Occidental), Postal Outlet Plus in Rio Nido (14580 Canyon 7 Road, Rio Nido) and Shakedown St. in Guerneville (16200 First St., Guerneville). More information at bit.ly/3zp2dMZ.

Black Hatters' Samhain Ball: Russian River's Black Hat Society takes the name of the ancient Celtic holiday for its second annual soiree Saturday. Gothic black-tie and Steampunk suits and gowns are encouraged. Attendees can dance, have their fortunes told, take part in silent auctions and enjoy food and drinks at Blue Ridge Kitchen in The Barlow, 6770 McKinley St., Suite 150, Sebastopol. Event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $65. More information at russianriverblackhatsociety.org.

Geyserville Gun Club Halloween Bash: Local soul-swing band Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes play live at the annual party Saturday in north Sonoma County. The night also includes costumes, drinks, horror movies and a prom night theme sure to tingle the spine. Doors open at 5 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m. at 21025 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville. More information at geyservillegunclub.com.

Halloween Masquerade Ball: Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma encourages folks to dress up in flapper dresses and fedoras to party like the 1920s with live music, dancing, small bites and Buena Vista wines at the sold-out Saturday event. 18000 Old Winery Road, Sonoma. More information at buenavistawinery.com.