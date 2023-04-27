Halsey seeks physical custody of son after 'amicable' split with boyfriend Alev Aydin

Halsey and Alev Aydin have called it quits after more than three years as a couple.

A source told The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday that the split was "totally amicable" and that the exes planned to co-parent their 1-year-old son, Ender Ridley Aydin.

News of the couple's break-up comes weeks after Halsey (whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) filed a petition to gain physical custody of their son.

According to legal documents filed earlier this month, Halsey — who uses she/they pronouns — has requested that she and her ex-boyfriend maintain legal custody of the 1-year-old, with Aydin awarded "reasonable visitation." The singer filed the petition to bring their child on tour this summer, the source added.

Halsey, who rose to fame with their debut album, "Badlands," in 2015, was first spotted with Aydin in March 2019 as they sat courtside at a Lakers game. In the following years, the singer and Aydin kept their relationship on the down-low, save for occasional posts on social media.

"Nobody knew I was dating someone," Halsey told Allure in 2021. "As if people were entitled to an update, like, 'I've met someone, we're going on dates, it's getting serious, they've moved in, we're planning a child, we are having a baby, we had a baby, this is the gender....'"

In January 2021, Halsey revealed they were pregnant with their first child with Aydin. Six months later, the couple welcomed baby Ender Ridley.

"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," Halsey captioned her Instagram post.

On Ender Ridley's first birthday in July 2022, Halsey wrote, "time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently."

"your baba and I love you so much. you are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny," she said on Instagram. "I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley!"