Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announces lineup, schedule for 2022 festival

Organizers of the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival have revealed the full lineup and set times for the free three-day concert in Golden Gate Park that starts Sept. 30, after teasing out the names of performers over the last two months.

Headliners for the opening day, Sept. 30, will be Drive-By Truckers, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett and Jake Blount, festival organizers said Tuesday.

The lineup for Oct. 1 features Steve Earle & The Dukes, Steve Poltz, Jerry Harrison of The Talking Heads (performing the group’s 1980 album “Remain In Light”) and Elvis Costello.

Finally, Oct. 2 will include headlining performances from Emmylou Harris, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Yasmin Williams, Marcus Mumford, The Tallest Man on Earth and Galactic. The festival’s final day also boasts a “Fare Thee Well” celebration featuring the songs of John Prine, Justin Townes Earle and other past festival performers who’ve died.

The full slate of performers and set times is available on the festival’s website (hardlystrictlybluegrass.com/schedule) and app (hardlystrictlybluegrass.com/mobile).

Organizers first announced Hardly Strictly’s 2022 dates on July 21 writing, “We are thrilled to return to Golden Gate Park.” This year’s festival will mark the first time the festival will be held in front of a live audience since 2019.

The musical lineup was announced in rounds of artist medleys, short collections of song snippets by artists scheduled to play this year.

Founded in 2001 by Bay Area financier and philanthropist Warren Hellman, an ardent bluegrass enthusiast who died in 2011, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has grown to incorporate a diverse musical lineup that attracts hundreds of thousands of attendees each year.

The festival was poised to stage its 20th annual celebration in 2020 when organizers canceled the live event because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The in-person fest also was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

When the festival returns to the Hellman Hollow, Lindley and Marx meadows in Golden Gate Park, organizers recommend attendees wear masks when they’re not actively eating or drinking. The festival also will have a designated area where attendees can get tested and vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19 from noon to 6 p.m. each day.

Gates open for attendees (no ticket needed) at 11 a.m. on Sept. 30 and 9 a.m. Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. The music runs from 1-7 p.m. Sept. 30 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

More information at hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.