Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announces return to Golden Gate Park for in-person 2022 festival

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is set to return in person to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, marking the first time the free festival will be held in front of a live audience since 2019.

Organizers announced the dates on the festival’s website on Thursday, writing, “We are thrilled to return to Golden Gate Park.” The 2022 musical lineup will be announced in rounds of artist medleys, short collections of song snippets by artists scheduled to perform this year, that the public can access on the festival’s HSB22 app. The app is free to download from the Google Play and the Apple app stores. The first round of artist medleys will be shared on Tuesday.

On the app, organizers wrote, “We are once again revealing confirmed artists through musical medleys over the next couple months. We’ll give you a couple days to guess the artists before confirming their names. Challenge yourself to not cheat with Shazam/Soundcloud/etc!”

Founded in 2001 by Bay Area financier and philanthropist Warren Hellman, an ardent bluegrass enthusiast who died in 2011, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass soon grew to incorporate a diverse musical lineup that attracts hundreds of thousands of attendees each year. Past performers have included Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, John Prine, Robert Plant, Ween, Los Lobos, Ani DiFranco, Mavis Staples and Henry Rollins.

The festival was poised to stage its 20th annual celebration in 2020 when organizers canceled the live event because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The in-person fest was also canceled last year due to COVID.

Instead of live events, organizers took to the internet the past two years to present online versions of the festival. Both of those online presentations are still available to watch through the festival’s HSB TV app, also free to download from the Google Play and the Apple app stores.

HSB TV includes more than 20 hours of content from 2020’s “Let the Music Play On” and 2021’s “Come What May,” each comprised of artists like Harris, Earle and Staples performing from their homes.

For more information on 2022’sHardly Strictly Bluegrass and the festival’s apps, go to hardlystrictlybluegrass.com.