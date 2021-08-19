Hardly Strictly Bluegrass fest goes online only again this year

The free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival, traditionally held in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, will be presented as an online-only event this fall, for the second year in a row.

Three days of performances will be livestreamed starting at 1 p.m. Oct. 1-3 on hardlystrictlybluegrass.com, facebook.com/hardlystrictlybluegrass and youtube.com/user/hsbfest.

“After consultation with our team of COVID safety advisers, and in close consultation with the City of San Francisco, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has reached the difficult conclusion that we are not able to hold the festival in Golden Gate Park this year,” organizers announced on the event’s website.

This year’s lineup includes Ani DiFranco, Belá Fleck, Emmylou Harris, Jackie Greene, Las Cafeteras, Mavis Staples, Peter Rowan, Steve Earle, Terence Blanchard with The E-Collective and The Turtle Island String Quartet, The Soul Rebels with Ivan Neville, The Tallest Man On Earth and more.

Last year, when the festival was poised to stage its 20th annual celebration, organizers also canceled the live event because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s online version of the festival is subtitled “Come What May.” Last year, organizers named the online festival “Let the Music Play On.”

The festival was founded in 2001 by San Francisco financier and philanthropist Warren Hellman, an ardent bluegrass enthusiast, who died in 2011. The festival soon grew to include other styles of music.

For details on this year’s online event, visit hardlystrictlybluegrass.com

