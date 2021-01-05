Healdsburg artist writes kids’ book about Kincade fire

The idea came to Jendala Utsch in a dream 15 years ago.

In the dream, a talking owl identified himself to Utsch as a “Loquatian” because he lived in a loquat tree, which bears an orange fruit and has leaves that are used to make tea.

The owl couldn’t fly and had to scoot along the branches, so his name was Scooter. By believing in himself, Scooter overcame his fears and learned to fly.

The dream became Utsch’s first children’s book, “Wings to Fly: Scooter the Loquatian,” self-published in 2017.

“My storytelling comes from dreams and from my imagination,” Utsch said.

On Sept. 17, the Healdsburg artist and author published her second book, “Shining with Resilience,” starring a different Loquatian owl named Maria. Maria survives the Kincade fire of 2019, but like Scooter, she also must regain her confidence and overcome her fears.

Although her books are intended for a young audience, the lessons in them are reflected in Utsch’s own life as she’s faced intimidating challenges. Just 10 days after “Shining” was published, Utsch, 51, started chemotherapy following surgery for ovarian cancer. Now the prognosis in encouraging, she said.

“I call it my Christmas miracle,” she said. “I got so much support from the Healdsburg community. People brought me meals.”

Recovering at her Alexander Valley home as the pandemic continues, Utsch looks forward to finishing a third children’s book, this time about a robot named Handy, and reopening her Healdsburg metal art studio to children for after-school classes.

In one way or another, Utsch has dedicated herself to helping others. In the ’90s, she served as a sheriff’s deputy in Utah and a firefighter in Arizona. She launched her art career in 1998 and moved to Healdsburg in 2004.

Before the coronavirus pandemic prompted a ban on gatherings, Utsch’s weekly art classes brought in 10 to 15 young students. Classes continued online until May. Her efforts originally began with a summer camp in 2018.

Last year, Utsch started her nonprofit organization, Heartizen, and now plans to offer local schools her teaching materials and worksheets, developed with the aid of Carla Marie Manly, a Santa Rosa clinical psychologist. The idea is to use art to promote self-confidence and emotional healing in young children.

“We’re teaching kids they’re ultimately in charge of their own lives,” Utsch said. “The worksheets developed by Dr. Manly specifically help children harness stronger mental health and build important skills like self-control, perseverance, empathy and teamwork.”

“Shining with Resilience” draws from Utsch’s observations of how kids needed to cope with the disruption and loss that the fire caused.

“I did a lot of volunteering at the shelter at the community center and a lot of work with kids after the evacuation lifted,” Utsch said.

During the pandemic, outreach to children is more important than ever, the author explained.

“I’m really concerned about kids not getting any interaction or exercise or art education,” Utsch said. “They really don’t need any more time on computers.”

