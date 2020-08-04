Healdsburg Jazz Fest founder, artistic director Jessica Felix retires

Jessica Felix, founder and artistic director of the Healdsburg Jazz Festival, which has drawn top musical talents and throngs of fans for more than two decades, announced Tuesday she will retire at the end of September.

Felix built a following so strong that when the festival’s board of directors canceled the event in 2010 and eliminated her position, citing lagging revenues, jazz fans all over the Bay Area protested, donors stepped in and national names like percussionist Babatunde Lea and pianist George Cables championed her.

“The whole town came to my defense, and the musicians came to do benefits for the festival,” Felix recalled.

Ultimately, Felix stayed and the board membership changed. Now, at age 71, she’s ready to step down from the helm of the event she founded in 1999 which grew to draw as many as 5,000 fans a year.

“I’ve been wanting to retire. I want some space and time for myself, but’s hard for me to break away,” she said. “What we built here was a festival where the musicians trusted us and came here because we treated them well.”

The Healdsburg Jazz Festival board of directors is expected to name her successor within two or three weeks, Felix said.

“Jessica Felix has been the heart and soul of jazz in the North Bay for over two decades. She has delighted jazz fans with the best in jazz, from traditional to bebop to hip-hop and everything in between,” said Jack Raineault, the current board president. “Throughout she has been dedicated to presenting ’real’ jazz and supporting jazz musicians.”

Bringing back the live festival next year, after the coronavirus pandemic caused its first-ever cancellation this year, will be a challenge for the new director. During the shutdown, the festival shifted to online programs like so many other arts organizations.

“There are so many unknowns now,” Felix said. “Everything is different. We’re forced to find new ways to bring music to people.”

Known as a feisty, uncompromising advocate for what she calls “real jazz,” not watered-down pop versions, Felix began building rapport with top musicians during the late ’70s in San Francisco. She held house concerts and staged benefits for players in need before she went on to book talent for weekly jazz nights at Yoshi’s in Oakland, one of the genre’s most respected venues.

She moved to Healdsburg in 1994 to open a jewelry shop on the town square and founded the annual jazz festival five years later.

“The whole festival was Jessica,” Babatunde Lea said from his home in St. Paul, Minnesota. “It was her dream. She had a lot of great connections with many different musicians, and everyone loved her. They would do more for her than other promoters.”

