24th Annual Healdsburg Jazz Festival

Monday, June 13

Tiffany Austin’s Soul Sessions, featuring Tiffany Austin on vocals, Charles McNeal on alto/tenor saxophone, Glen Pearson on piano, Ron Belcher on bass and Leon Joyce Jr. on drums. Dinner show at 5-6:30 p.m and dessert show at 7:30-9 p.m. Hotel Healdsburg, Garden Courtyard, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. $175.

Tuesday, June 14

Jesús Díaz y su QBA perform at a two-hour Cuban dance party 6-8 p.m. Healdsburg Plaza, Healdsburg Avenue and Matheson Street. Free.

Wednesday, June 15

Dinner created by Chef Kyle Connaughton of Single Thread and Chef Bryan Oliver of Little Saint. Premiere of a new work by harpist and composer Destiny Muhammad. 5 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. $250.

Mads Tolling & The Mads Men featuring Grammy-nominated vocalist Kenny Washington. 9 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. $30.

Thursday, June 16

Cuban-born and Bay Area-based vocalist Bobi Céspedes and his band, with the Arenas Dance Company opening. 7-9 p.m. Raven Performing Arts Center, 115 North St., Healdsburg. $40-$75; $75 ticket includes one glass of wine across the street at BloodRoot Winery.

Trombonist and composer Natalie Cressman with guitarist and vocalist Ian Faquini; Brazilian and original compositions. 9:30-11:30 p.m. at Elephant in the Room, 177 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. $30.

Friday, June 17

Charlie Musselwhite Band with Terrie Odabi and her band opening. 7-9 p.m. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. $45-$85.

Howard Wiley Quartet and poet Tongo Eisen-Martin. 9:30-11:30 p.m. Elephant in the Room. $30.

Saturday, June 18

Healdsburg Jazz Future All-Stars, featuring participants in the Healdsburg Jazz young musicians program. 8:30 a.m. to noon. Healdsburg Farmers Market, North Street and Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg. Free.

Destiny Muhammad Quartet with poets devorah major and Enid Pickett and the Freedom Jazz Choir, featuring tenor saxophonist Howard Wiley under the direction of Tiffany Austin, with choir pianist Gaea Schell performing a special Father’s Day program titled “Songs for My Father.” 1-3 p.m. St. Paul's Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. $30.

Bassist Dave Holland performs solo, in a duo with guitarist Kevin Eubanks and in a trio with pianist Kenny Barron and drummer Johnathan Blake. 7-9 p.m. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School. $45-$85.

“Late Night Jam,” An all-star jam session featuring musicians in town for the festival, plus drummer Sylvia Cuenca and her trio with pianist Joe Gilman and bassist Essiet Okon Essiet. 9:30 p.m.to midnight. Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar. No cover charge.

Sunday, June 19

Juneteenth Celebration with Willie Jones III Quintet, MJ’s Brass Boppers, the Curtis Family C-notes, poets Enid Pickett and Kamau Daáood and KCSM’s Greg Bridges, plus educational activities, vendors and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Healdsburg Plaza. Free.

Father’s Day concert with Paula West and The Adam Shulman Quartet featuring Ed Cherry. 5-7 p.m.; doors open at 3:30 p.m. Truett Hurst Winery, 5610 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. $50-$75; $75 ticket includes one glass of Truett Hurst wine.