Healdsburg Jazz Fest plans stellar summer lineup

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 13, 2022, 7:10AM
24th Annual Healdsburg Jazz Festival

Monday, June 13

Tiffany Austin’s Soul Sessions, featuring Tiffany Austin on vocals, Charles McNeal on alto/tenor saxophone, Glen Pearson on piano, Ron Belcher on bass and Leon Joyce Jr. on drums. Dinner show at 5-6:30 p.m and dessert show at 7:30-9 p.m. Hotel Healdsburg, Garden Courtyard, 25 Matheson St., Healdsburg. $175.

Tuesday, June 14

Jesús Díaz y su QBA perform at a two-hour Cuban dance party 6-8 p.m. Healdsburg Plaza, Healdsburg Avenue and Matheson Street. Free.

Wednesday, June 15

Dinner created by Chef Kyle Connaughton of Single Thread and Chef Bryan Oliver of Little Saint. Premiere of a new work by harpist and composer Destiny Muhammad. 5 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. $250.

Mads Tolling & The Mads Men featuring Grammy-nominated vocalist Kenny Washington. 9 p.m. at Little Saint, 25 North St., Healdsburg. $30.

Thursday, June 16

Cuban-born and Bay Area-based vocalist Bobi Céspedes and his band, with the Arenas Dance Company opening. 7-9 p.m. Raven Performing Arts Center, 115 North St., Healdsburg. $40-$75; $75 ticket includes one glass of wine across the street at BloodRoot Winery.

Trombonist and composer Natalie Cressman with guitarist and vocalist Ian Faquini; Brazilian and original compositions. 9:30-11:30 p.m. at Elephant in the Room, 177 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. $30.

Friday, June 17

Charlie Musselwhite Band with Terrie Odabi and her band opening. 7-9 p.m. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa. $45-$85.

Howard Wiley Quartet and poet Tongo Eisen-Martin. 9:30-11:30 p.m. Elephant in the Room. $30.

Saturday, June 18

Healdsburg Jazz Future All-Stars, featuring participants in the Healdsburg Jazz young musicians program. 8:30 a.m. to noon. Healdsburg Farmers Market, North Street and Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg. Free.

Destiny Muhammad Quartet with poets devorah major and Enid Pickett and the Freedom Jazz Choir, featuring tenor saxophonist Howard Wiley under the direction of Tiffany Austin, with choir pianist Gaea Schell performing a special Father’s Day program titled “Songs for My Father.” 1-3 p.m. St. Paul's Church, 209 Matheson St., Healdsburg. $30.

Bassist Dave Holland performs solo, in a duo with guitarist Kevin Eubanks and in a trio with pianist Kenny Barron and drummer Johnathan Blake. 7-9 p.m. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School. $45-$85.

“Late Night Jam,” An all-star jam session featuring musicians in town for the festival, plus drummer Sylvia Cuenca and her trio with pianist Joe Gilman and bassist Essiet Okon Essiet. 9:30 p.m.to midnight. Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar. No cover charge.

Sunday, June 19

Juneteenth Celebration with Willie Jones III Quintet, MJ’s Brass Boppers, the Curtis Family C-notes, poets Enid Pickett and Kamau Daáood and KCSM’s Greg Bridges, plus educational activities, vendors and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Healdsburg Plaza. Free.

Father’s Day concert with Paula West and The Adam Shulman Quartet featuring Ed Cherry. 5-7 p.m.; doors open at 3:30 p.m. Truett Hurst Winery, 5610 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. $50-$75; $75 ticket includes one glass of Truett Hurst wine.

Jazz singer Paula West, bassist and composer Dave Holland, pianist Kenny Barron and Grammy Award-winning blues harmonica virtuoso Charlie Musselwhite will perform at the 24th annual Healdsburg Jazz Festival, running June 13-19 in Healdsburg and Santa Rosa.

In his second year as the festival’s artistic director, San Francisco jazz bassist and composer Marcus Shelby is planning seven days of live concerts and other events, including a free daylong Juneteenth celebration.

This year’s festival kicks off on June 13 with an opening-night dinner and show with Tiffany Austin’s Soul Sessions in the Hotel Healdsburg’s Garden Courtyard. Then, on June 19, the festival will close with a Father’s Day concert with West at Truett Hurst Winery.

“We will present a wide range of styles and disciplines, from straight-ahead classic jazz and modern swing (to) rhythm and blues, Afro-Cuban, Brazilian, brass bands, gospel, funk, soul music, choirs, poets, spoken word artists and dance companies,” Shelby said in a news release.

Festival performances will take place at indoor and outdoor Healdsburg venues including Hotel Healdsburg, the new Little Saint space, Raven Performing Arts Center, Elephant in the Room, Healdsburg Farmers’ Market, St. Paul’s Church, Truett Hurst Winery and Healdsburg Plaza, as well as at the Jackson Theater at Sonoma Country Day School in Santa Rosa.

The festival will pair food and music with special multi-course dinners and curated wine events involving chef Kyle Connaughton of the three-Michelin-star restaurant Single Thread, Little Saint’s Chef Bryan Oliver and the team at Dry Creek Kitchen headed by Chef Wyatt Keith.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday. For information, visit healdsburgjazz.org.

Other performers include Kevin Eubanks, Mads Tolling, Kenny Washington, Bobi Céspedes, Arenas Dance Company, Jonathan Blake, Jesús Díaz y su QBA, Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini, Terrie Odabi and Sylvia Cuenca.

Wrapping up the festival, the free Juneteenth Celebration in Healdsburg Plaza on Sunday, June 19, will present the Willie Jones III Quintet featuring Jeremy Pelt, Ralph Moore, David Williams and Jeremy Manasia, MJ’s Brass Boppers, the Curtis Family C-notes and poets Enid Pickett and Kamau Daáood.

Separately, Healdsburg Jazz, the nonprofit that produces the festival, will host its gala celebration at the Montage Healdsburg on Thursday, April 21, titled “A Night in Cuba!” Jesús Díaz y su QBA will perform live at this fundraiser for artistic and educational programming. The evening includes a multi-course meal served with local wines. There will also be a VIP cocktail and sparkling wine reception.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

