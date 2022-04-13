Healdsburg Jazz Fest plans stellar summer lineup
Jazz singer Paula West, bassist and composer Dave Holland, pianist Kenny Barron and Grammy Award-winning blues harmonica virtuoso Charlie Musselwhite will perform at the 24th annual Healdsburg Jazz Festival, running June 13-19 in Healdsburg and Santa Rosa.
In his second year as the festival’s artistic director, San Francisco jazz bassist and composer Marcus Shelby is planning seven days of live concerts and other events, including a free daylong Juneteenth celebration.
This year’s festival kicks off on June 13 with an opening-night dinner and show with Tiffany Austin’s Soul Sessions in the Hotel Healdsburg’s Garden Courtyard. Then, on June 19, the festival will close with a Father’s Day concert with West at Truett Hurst Winery.
“We will present a wide range of styles and disciplines, from straight-ahead classic jazz and modern swing (to) rhythm and blues, Afro-Cuban, Brazilian, brass bands, gospel, funk, soul music, choirs, poets, spoken word artists and dance companies,” Shelby said in a news release.
Festival performances will take place at indoor and outdoor Healdsburg venues including Hotel Healdsburg, the new Little Saint space, Raven Performing Arts Center, Elephant in the Room, Healdsburg Farmers’ Market, St. Paul’s Church, Truett Hurst Winery and Healdsburg Plaza, as well as at the Jackson Theater at Sonoma Country Day School in Santa Rosa.
The festival will pair food and music with special multi-course dinners and curated wine events involving chef Kyle Connaughton of the three-Michelin-star restaurant Single Thread, Little Saint’s Chef Bryan Oliver and the team at Dry Creek Kitchen headed by Chef Wyatt Keith.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday. For information, visit healdsburgjazz.org.
Other performers include Kevin Eubanks, Mads Tolling, Kenny Washington, Bobi Céspedes, Arenas Dance Company, Jonathan Blake, Jesús Díaz y su QBA, Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini, Terrie Odabi and Sylvia Cuenca.
Wrapping up the festival, the free Juneteenth Celebration in Healdsburg Plaza on Sunday, June 19, will present the Willie Jones III Quintet featuring Jeremy Pelt, Ralph Moore, David Williams and Jeremy Manasia, MJ’s Brass Boppers, the Curtis Family C-notes and poets Enid Pickett and Kamau Daáood.
Separately, Healdsburg Jazz, the nonprofit that produces the festival, will host its gala celebration at the Montage Healdsburg on Thursday, April 21, titled “A Night in Cuba!” Jesús Díaz y su QBA will perform live at this fundraiser for artistic and educational programming. The evening includes a multi-course meal served with local wines. There will also be a VIP cocktail and sparkling wine reception.
