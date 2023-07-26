Here are the rules for Taylor Swift concerts at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara
You’ve planned everything you need for your concert. Your outfit was laid out the night before, including your shoes and handbag.
You have plans to meet with your friends to drive together to the stadium.
Your heart starts pounding with excitement as you pull into the parking lot filled with your fellow Swifties. You can’t help your excitement, as you get closer to the entrance where your favorite artist waits. But before you make it to the front of security, you notice the big sign hanging at the front of the line.
“No bags allowed.”
You have two choices. You either sacrifice your personal belongings and abandon your expensive handbag in your car or not attend the concert at all.
To avoid being turned away from security, here’s what you need to know about Levi’s Stadium’s rules and policies for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Santa Clara on July 28 and July 29:
Can you take a bag?
According to Levi’s Stadium bag policy, all bags, backpacks and other carriers are prohibited from being taken into the stadium.
These are the following exceptions:
Approved clear bags no larger than (12” x 6” x 12”)
One gallon clear plastic zip lock type bags
Small Clutch Bag (4.5” x 6.5”)
Seat Cushion
Are friendship bracelets allowed at the Taylor Swift concert?
For fans hoping to trade friendship bracelets, they will be able to do so. In a recent tweet, the venue announced that bracelets are now permitted.
Can fans tailgate (a.k.a. ‘Taylor-gate?’)
For the Swifties that weren’t so lucky in getting tickets, many fans have rallied outside in the stadium and venue parking lots at previous shows to participate in an act they call “Taylor-gating.”
Those hoping to participate in a “Taylor-gate” will not be able to do so at Swift’s Santa Clara shows.
As announced in a recent tweet by Levi’s Stadium, “Fans without event tickets will not be permitted to congregate in parking areas or on the streets.”
Can I bring a battery pack?
No, according to the stadiums list of prohibited items.
More prohibited and permitted items
Individuals attending the event will be subject to a search, according to the stadium’s website.
The following items are prohibited:
Aerosol cans
Alcoholic beverages
Bags that violate the policy
Cameras with lenses larger than 3-inches
Confetti
Drugs and drug paraphernalia, marijuana or marijuana products
Coolers
Glow sticks, light-up costumes, light-up signs
Battery packs
Hoods, masks, or face coverings that hide one’s identity or objects to cover one’s face (there are medical and religious exemptions)
Helmets
Klaxons, bullhorns, whistles or any other noisemakers
Laptops/Laptop Bags
Laser pointers
Offensive clothing
Personal transportation vehicles (skateboards, self-balancing scooters, bicycles, rollerblades, go karts, etc.)
Plastic bottles and thermoses larger than 24 ounces
Projectiles (footballs, Frisbees, etc.)
Lights, tripods, selfie-sticks and monopods
Signs, banners or poles
UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)
Weapons of any kind (including silverware)
The following items are permitted:
Bags that comply with the policy
Binoculars shorter than 6 inches (case prohibited)
Blankets
Cameras with 3-inch lenses or shorter
Diaper bags accompanying a child
Flags smaller than 2’ x 3’
Food and fruit (must be cut into pieces)
Plastic water bottles (less than 24 ounces)
Reusable transparent water bottles (less than 24 ounces)
Seat cushions
Strollers
Sunscreen & hand-powered misters
Umbrellas
Protective face coverings
Hand sanitizer (up to 12 ounces)
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: