Here are the rules for Taylor Swift concerts at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara

You’ve planned everything you need for your concert. Your outfit was laid out the night before, including your shoes and handbag.

You have plans to meet with your friends to drive together to the stadium.

Your heart starts pounding with excitement as you pull into the parking lot filled with your fellow Swifties. You can’t help your excitement, as you get closer to the entrance where your favorite artist waits. But before you make it to the front of security, you notice the big sign hanging at the front of the line.

“No bags allowed.”

You have two choices. You either sacrifice your personal belongings and abandon your expensive handbag in your car or not attend the concert at all.

To avoid being turned away from security, here’s what you need to know about Levi’s Stadium’s rules and policies for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Santa Clara on July 28 and July 29:

Can you take a bag?

According to Levi’s Stadium bag policy, all bags, backpacks and other carriers are prohibited from being taken into the stadium.

These are the following exceptions:

Approved clear bags no larger than (12” x 6” x 12”)

One gallon clear plastic zip lock type bags

Small Clutch Bag (4.5” x 6.5”)

Seat Cushion

Are friendship bracelets allowed at the Taylor Swift concert?

For fans hoping to trade friendship bracelets, they will be able to do so. In a recent tweet, the venue announced that bracelets are now permitted.

Can fans tailgate (a.k.a. ‘Taylor-gate?’)

For the Swifties that weren’t so lucky in getting tickets, many fans have rallied outside in the stadium and venue parking lots at previous shows to participate in an act they call “Taylor-gating.”

Those hoping to participate in a “Taylor-gate” will not be able to do so at Swift’s Santa Clara shows.

As announced in a recent tweet by Levi’s Stadium, “Fans without event tickets will not be permitted to congregate in parking areas or on the streets.”

Can I bring a battery pack?

No, according to the stadiums list of prohibited items.

More prohibited and permitted items

Individuals attending the event will be subject to a search, according to the stadium’s website.

The following items are prohibited:

Aerosol cans

Alcoholic beverages

Bags that violate the policy

Cameras with lenses larger than 3-inches

Confetti

Drugs and drug paraphernalia, marijuana or marijuana products

Coolers

Glow sticks, light-up costumes, light-up signs

Battery packs

Hoods, masks, or face coverings that hide one’s identity or objects to cover one’s face (there are medical and religious exemptions)

Helmets

Klaxons, bullhorns, whistles or any other noisemakers

Laptops/Laptop Bags

Laser pointers

Offensive clothing

Personal transportation vehicles (skateboards, self-balancing scooters, bicycles, rollerblades, go karts, etc.)

Plastic bottles and thermoses larger than 24 ounces

Projectiles (footballs, Frisbees, etc.)

Lights, tripods, selfie-sticks and monopods

Signs, banners or poles

UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)

Weapons of any kind (including silverware)

The following items are permitted:

Bags that comply with the policy

Binoculars shorter than 6 inches (case prohibited)

Blankets

Cameras with 3-inch lenses or shorter

Diaper bags accompanying a child

Flags smaller than 2’ x 3’

Food and fruit (must be cut into pieces)

Plastic water bottles (less than 24 ounces)

Reusable transparent water bottles (less than 24 ounces)

Seat cushions

Strollers

Sunscreen & hand-powered misters

Umbrellas

Protective face coverings

Hand sanitizer (up to 12 ounces)