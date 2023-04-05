Heroin dealer who sold actor Michael K. Williams a fatal dose pleads guilty

NEW YORK — A heroin dealer who sold a fatal dose to Michael K. Williams, the actor who shot to fame with his powerful portrayal of a fearsome drug-world figure in the series “The Wire,” pleaded guilty to a narcotics conspiracy charge in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

The defendant, Irvin Cartagena, known as “Green Eyes,” was accused of running a trafficking operation that sold fentanyl-laced heroin from a Brooklyn apartment with three co-defendants. He was arrested in Puerto Rico early last year and originally charged with narcotics conspiracy resulting in death.

Cartagena, appearing in court in a yellow prisoner’s jumpsuit, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in exchange for a prison term in the range of 24 to 30 years. Judge Ronnie Abrams will announce the sentence in August; the death of Williams will be factored into the decision.

“I knew my actions were wrong and against the law,” Cartagena told the judge, speaking through a Spanish interpreter. “I am very sorry for my actions.”

In response to the judge’s questions, he said he had been treated for addiction. He had faced previous charges including over drugs and theft dating to 2003.

Police were already investigating the ring when Williams bought the drugs from Cartagena on South Third Street in Williamsburg on Sept. 5, 2021, in an exchange captured by surveillance cameras, according to court documents.

Williams was found dead in his apartment the following day; it was littered with drug paraphernalia and glassine bags marked “AAA Insurance.” The medical examiner determined that Williams, who was 54, had died of acute intoxication from the mix of drugs.

The death of Williams sent shock waves through Hollywood and beyond. He was acclaimed for his portrayal of gay stickup man Omar Little in the groundbreaking series “The Wire,” and went on to star in “Boardwalk Empire” and “When We Rise.” He spoke often of being shaped by his rough upbringing in Flatbush and used his fame to promote criminal justice reform. He was also open about his struggles with drugs.

“Addiction doesn’t go away,” he said in a 2017 interview with The New York Times. “It’s an everyday struggle for me, but I’m fighting.”

Dominic Dupont, 45, a nephew of Williams who saw him as a mentor, watched the proceedings Wednesday with his wife. The two had found Williams on that day in 2021.

“There’s an element of what happened today that was important to get to a place of closure,” Dupont said.

Williams had spoken about how he often thought of Dupont as he filmed “The Night Of,” a dark HBO drama about New York’s criminal justice system. Dupont was convicted at 19 of second-degree murder, but he later received clemency from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“The reality is there are no winners here,” Dupont said. “Michael was an amazing human being, and to lose him is something that we’re still grappling with. The grieving process continues for myself and for my family.”

The other men charged along with Cartagena were Hector Robles, known as “Oreja,” Luis Cruz, known as “Mostro,” and Carlos Macci, known as “Carlito.” Macci pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy on Tuesday and is to be sentenced in July. Robles and Cruz have pleaded not guilty.

Macci’s lawyer, Benjamin Zeman, said in an email that his client is “an old man who has struggled with heroin addiction for 50 years.” The lawyer for Cartagena, Sean M. Maher, declined to comment.

Prosecutors say the ring continued selling the drugs even in the immediate aftermath of Williams’ death.

On Sept. 7, a confidential informant recorded a conversation inside the apartment the drug dealers were using on South Third Street as he purchased 10 bags of heroin, according to court documents. The informant asked if he was buying the same drugs that killed Williams. Cruz denied it, but police lab tests showed all the bags contained fentanyl, as well as xylazine, a drug known on the street as tranq that causes skin to rot.

An undercover officer later recorded more than a dozen other drug buys.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin; the Drug Enforcement Administration calls it “the deadliest drug threat our county has ever faced.” More than 100,000 Americans died of drug poisoning in the year after Williams’ death, and 66% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The agency warned last month that xylazine, which is increasingly mixed with fentanyl, is making it even more dangerous.

Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement Wednesday that Cartagena had peddled drugs “in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy,” and selling the dose that killed the acclaimed actor.